Gear S3 Users In The UK Can Now Use Samsung Pay

Gear S3 users in the UK can now use Samsung Pay for mobile payments at checkout when shopping at any supported retailers, which should be mostly anywhere as the technology works wherever credit and debit cards are accepted. Samsung Pay was already available in the country from Samsung’s supported Galaxy devices, meaning it was already possible to use the mobile payment solution at stores and online, but now it’s even easier for UK consumers to pay as they will simply need to tap their wrists at payment terminals.

According to the report, Samsung Pay should be available for all Gear S3 owners in the UK, though it’s possible that the feature may not be visible for some, and if this is the case this likely boils down to the software update needing to be installed for the Samsung Pay app on the connected Galaxy device. That being said, any users which don’t have the option to use Samsung Pay on their Gear S3 need only to check the app and see if an update is there. Upon opening it, users should see an alert that the Samsung Pay app update is available and that it will enable the Gear S3 smartwatch to use Samsung’s mobile payment solution.

For those that have never used Samsung Pay on the Gear S3 before, activating it when ready to check out is actually quite easy. Once the watch display is awake and the PIN number has been entered, all you have to do is press and hold the top button on the right side of the watch, and Samsung Pay will open up. From here, just select the card you want to use (if you have more than one in the app) and then you will have 30 seconds to tap the watch to a terminal for payment. It’s also possible to extend this time if needed, and the watch will display a message on screen once the time is almost up that will allow you to do so. If you have a Gear S3 but don’t have the Samsung Pay app yet, you can download it from the Play Store or from the Galaxy Apps store.