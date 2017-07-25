Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Get Daydream Support From Verizon

Verizon is now pushing out an update to all Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units on its network which will reportedly add Daydream support to both smartphones. This update will hence allow both devices to work with Google’s Daydream View VR headset. While Samsung already has its own Gear VR headset which is compatible with its flagship devices, the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is apparently also looking to cater to customers who would rather purchase Google’s Daydream View for any reason. The two platforms also boast exclusive content, so users may want to purchase both VR headsets. T-mobile is also pushing a similar update to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus on its network, but users have reported that the Daydream platform is still unable to run on the devices following the update.

In addition, the package which comes with the software version NRD90M.G950USQU1AQG4 also brings along the July Android Security Patch. On top of that, owners of either smartphone may now turn off the on-screen navigation bar, thus being able to use the Infinity Display in its entirety. This feature can be toggled on and off by heading to the Navigation Bar Settings menu. Once enabled, users may swipe up to view the navigation bar, but it will disappear after a while. The latest update also allows users to send animated GIFs during phone calls, though Profile Sharing has to be enabled via the settings in the Contacts app in order for this feature to work.

Verizon is pushing the package to all eligible smartphones as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update, so it may take a few days before it reaches all units. Users will receive a system prompt to download and install the update if it is already available in their territory. However, you may also manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app, navigating to “About Phone,” selecting “System Updates” and then “Check for Updates.” If the package is indeed ready for your device, the system will prompt you to download it following this course of action. Verizon recommends users to be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have a fully charged phone before proceeding with the installation.