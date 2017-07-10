Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Receive June 2017 Security Patch On AT&T

AT&T is launching a new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 (G930A) and Galaxy S7 Edge (G935A), promising various fixes and the inclusion of the Android security patch for the month of June. The software package weighs between 257MB and 325MB depending on the firmware version from which it updates, but nevertheless, the operating system’s version remains unchanged at Android 7.0 Nougat.

The latest update carries the baseband version ‘G930AUCU4BQF3’ and ‘G935AUCU4BQF3’ for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, respectively, and the package is compatible only with devices running the baseband versions ending with ‘UCU4BQA6’ ‘UCU4BQD4’ or ‘UCS4QE1.’ The size of the update will vary according to those three baseband versions, though the end result will be the same regardless. The official changelog for the latest update mentions fixes to the Calendar and Messaging apps, as well as Samsung Knox, and further adds that improvements have also been made to video calling. Lastly, the changelog confirms that the update is bundled with the Android security patch launched in June, but nevertheless, the July security patch should technically be on its way within the next few weeks as part of a separate software update.

Owners of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge who have acquired their devices in the United States through AT&T should receive the update notification at any moment. As per the usual case, the update is distributed over the air (OTA) which means that it will continue to expand gradually over the course of the next few days. Eligible users can skip waiting for the update notification to arrive and instead try downloading the software package manually from the “About device” sub-menu within “Settings,” in which case it’s highly recommended to have at least 50 percent battery life left before proceeding. Additionally, it’s generally advised to download new software updates over stable Wi-Fi networks in order to avoid slow download speeds, unwanted disconnects, or possible extra charges on your monthly mobile bill. The Samsung Galaxy S7 series was released in March 2016 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and the duo has been updated to Android 7.0 Nougat this February.