Galaxy Note FE Goes On Sale In Korea Starting Tomorrow

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note FE (aka Fan Edition) a couple of days ago, and now we know when exactly is the phone launching. The company released the price point of the Galaxy Note FE, but not its release date, well, according to a report from The Investor, the Galaxy Note FE will go on sale starting tomorrow (July 7) in South Korea, Samsung’s homeland, and it will be available through SK Telecom and KT, South Korea-based carriers. For those of you who missed the info, the Galaxy Note FE is priced at 699,600 won ($606), and the phone will be available in four color variants, Black, Blue, Gold and Silver.

Now, as you probably already know, the Galaxy Note FE or Fan Edition, is essentially the Galaxy Note 7 with a smaller battery on the inside. The Galaxy Note FE looks identical to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, but instead of a 3,500mAh battery that was included in the Galaxy Note 7, it comes with a 3,200mAh unit on the inside. This handset comes with all the features that were available in the Galaxy Note 7, though, and it also packs in the same S Pen stylus as the Galaxy Note 7. The Galaxy Note FE is made out of metal and glass, and its display is slightly curved on the sides. Interestingly enough, Samsung is planning to release only 400,000 Galaxy Note FE units, so chances are that the phone will not be available outside of Korea (and the company also hinted that it won’t happen), which makes sense considering that the Galaxy Note 8 is right around the corner. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to land in August, before IFA in Berlin which kicks off on September 1.

The Galaxy Note FE sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display, while it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Exynos 8890 64-bit octa-core processor, while it sports a 12-megapixel shooter on the back. A 5-megapixel camera is available on the front side of this smartphone, and Android Nougat comes pre-installed on it, while Samsung’s custom UI is placed on top of Google’s OS.