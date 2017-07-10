Galaxy Note 8’s Front Side Leaks In A New Render

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive next month, in August, and the phone’s alleged render has just surfaced. If you take a look at the provided image, you will notice that this phone resembles the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit. Its display is curved on the sides, and its physical keys are easily visible as well. The device’s power / lock key is placed on the right, while its volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons are noticeable on the left. If you take a look at the very bottom of this render, you will notice that there is a cutout for the charging port, and next to it (on the left), there is a space for a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Now, the display is not powered on here, so we cannot see how thin those bezels are, but chances are that we’ll get a similar display as we’ve seen on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, the company’s so-called Infinity display. The Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, just like its Galaxy S8 siblings, though it will ship with a dual camera setup on the back, if rumors and leaks are to be believed. The device will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner as well, though we still don’t know if it will be placed next to the dual camera setup, or in a more convenient place. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ (18.5:9 aspect ratio) Infinity display, which will be a bit larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus’ panel is (6.2 inches). This phablet will ship with the company’s S Pen stylus, which will, most likely, be tucked away in the lower right portion of the phone’s body.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with 6GB of RAM out of the box, while it will come with either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this smartphone in some regions, while Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor will be included in other regions. Do keep in mind that the Snapdragon 836 SoC has been rumored to arrive soon as well, and some rumors claim that it will be included in the Galaxy Note 8, instead of the Snapdragon 835. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI.