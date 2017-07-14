Galaxy Note 8’s Front Panel Leaks In A Real Life Image

The Galaxy Note 8 had leaked quite a few times thus far, and the device’s front panel just surfaced yet again. If you take a look at the provided image, you’ll get to see the Galaxy Note 8’s display on the right, and the front panel which belongs to one of the Galaxy S8 smartphones on the left, based on its size, though, that’s probably the Galaxy S8 Plus’ front panel. This front panel actually goes hand-in-hand with a recently leaked render. As you can see, this front panel is not as curved as the Galaxy S8’s front panel is, its edges are sharper. The display on this handset also seems to be a little less curved on the sides, though it’s still noticeably curved.

If you take a look at the cutouts on the top of this panel, you’ll notice that they’re almost identical to the ones on the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, though their positioning is slightly different compared to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Pretty much every rumor that surfaced thus far, along with this leaked panel, suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will be a larger smartphone than the Galaxy S8 Plus, though that was to be expected. The Galaxy S8 Plus comes with a 6.2-inch QHD+ Infinity display which sports an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and the Galaxy Note 8 is actually rumored to arrive with that very same aspect ratio, but its display will be 6.3 inches in size, if not larger.

The Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, just like the two Galaxy S8 handsets, and it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 in some regions, while the Exynos 8895 will fuel the Galaxy Note 8 in some other regions. It is possible that the Galaxy Note 8 will ship with the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 836 instead of the Snapdragon 835, but that does not seem as likely at this point. The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual camera setup on the back, and the phone’s fingerprint scanner will also be placed there. Samsung’s S Pen stylus will be included in this package as well, and the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with Android Nougat out of the box, while Samsung’s custom UI will be placed on top of it. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive on August 23, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.