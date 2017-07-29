Galaxy Note 5 & S6 Edge Plus Get July 2017 Patch On Verizon

Verizon Wireless started pushing out the July Android Security Update to all Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus units on its network earlier this week, as evidenced by the wireless carrier’s official support pages that were updated in the last 24 hours to reflect the existence of the new software builds for the devices. Verizon’s variants of the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus are currently receiving the update version G928VVRU3CQF3, whereas the Galaxy Note 5 is set to be upgraded to the build N920VVRU3CQF3, as confirmed by the largest mobile service provider in the United States. In addition to fixes for a variety of known vulnerabilities found in the Android operating system, the updates are also meant to address some software bugs, including the one that affects the performance of the Google app when Easy Mode is activated. Following the installation of the latest software packages for the devices, users should benefit from improved voice over Wi-Fi performance, Verizon said, adding that the new firmware also introduces support for an additional notification that’s meant to inform users when they’re running out of storage space.

The New Jersey-based wireless carrier is distributing the new software for the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus in the form of two over-the-air (OTA) updates that are being rolled out in stages, which is standard industry practice that indicates you may have to wait several days for the latest patch to become available in your territory. Impatient users always have the option of searching for the update manually through the system Settings app on their devices, i.e. the “System Updates” option found in its “About Device” menu. Both Verizon and Samsung recommend that the new patch is downloaded over a Wi-Fi network and the installation itself isn’t prompted before your Galaxy Note 5 or Galaxy S6 Edge Plus have at least 50 percent of battery charge left.

Being released in 2015, both of the Samsung-made handsets are nearing the ends of their product life cycles and aren’t expected to ever officially receive a stable version of Android 8.0. The South Korean tech giant should still keep them updated with regular security patches for the foreseeable future, though time will tell how long the company ends up supporting the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.