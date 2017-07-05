Galaxy J5 Pro Is Now Official, It Comes With 3GB Of RAM

Samsung has just announced a new smartphone, the Galaxy J5 Pro. This handset got announced in Thailand, actually, as it got listed on the company’s official website in the country. The Galaxy J5 Pro is essentially an upgraded version of the Galaxy J5 (2017) that got announced earlier this year. The Galaxy J5 Pro is a mid-range smartphone which will cost around 9,990 Thai Baht ($294), and it is still unknown whether Samsung plans to release this phone in any other markets, nor when will it become available for purchase in Thailand.

Having said that, the Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J5 Pro are almost identical. The only difference between these two devices can be found in RAM and storage departments. The Galaxy J5 (2017) comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (though US and LATAM variants come with 32GB of storage), while the Galaxy J5 Pro features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Other than that, these two phones are completely identical, they sport the same specs and even looks the same. The Galaxy J5 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner which is placed below the display, and it actually doubles as a home key, while you will notice two capacitive buttons on its sides. The power / lock key is placed on the right, while you will find volume up and volume down buttons on the left. The device’s antenna bands are visible on the back, and the company’s branding is present on both the phone’s front and back sides.

The Galaxy J5 Pro sports a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) Super AMOLED display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage. The device is fueled by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 3,000mAh battery on the inside. A 13-megapixel shooter (f/1.7 aperture) is placed on the back of this phone, and one such sensor can be found on the front side (f/1.9 aperture) of this smartphone as well. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy J7 Pro, and the device offers 4G LTE connectivity as well. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy J7 Pro, and on top of it you’ll be able to find Samsung’s very own, custom UI.