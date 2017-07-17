Galaxy C10 Leaks Yet Again With A Vertical Dual Camera Setup

The Samsung Galaxy C10 just surfaced yet again, two new images of the company’s upcoming mid-ranger have popped up. If you take a look at the provided images, you will notice that this phone is made out of metal, and that it comes with a dual camera setup on the back. Its two cameras are lined up vertically, and a dual-LED, dual-tone flash is placed next to them. The company’s branding is visible on the back side of this smartphone, and the device sports a fingerprint scanner / home button below its display.

Now, the Galaxy C10 is actually rumored to become the first Samsung Galaxy-branded smartphone to ship with a dual camera setup on the back, and in order for those rumors to become a reality, Samsung will have to release this smartphone before the Galaxy C7 and the Galaxy Note 8, both of which are said to sport a dual camera setup on the back as well. The Galaxy C10 will, if this leak is to be believed, have really thin side bezels, and the phone is rumored to ship with an RGB and monochrome sensors on the back. This is a Matte Black color variant of the Galaxy C10, though chances are we’ll get more than one color option once Samsung introduces this handset. Rumors are also claiming that this phone will sport a dedicated Bixby button on the left, like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, and the second image in the gallery down below clearly agrees with that, as the Bixby button is visible below the phone’s volume rocker.

The Galaxy C10 is rumored to ship with a 6-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. Samsung’s Exynos 7872 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC will fuel the Galaxy C10, and it’s highly likely that the phone will sport a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. If some leaked info is to be believed, the phone will actually measure 152.5 x 74.8 x 7.68mm, and its 64GB storage variant will cost 3,499 Yuan ($515) in China. The Galaxy C10 is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, though its launch date is still unknown.