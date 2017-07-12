Galaxy A7 (2017) With Bixby Assistant Announced In Korea

Samsung has just announced a new variant of the Galaxy A7 (2017) in its homeland, South Korea. The Galaxy A7 (2017) had been announced back in January, and this new variant of the phone is basically identical to the one that launched earlier this year, with one key difference, the new variant of the device comes with Samsung’s Bixby assistant, though it does not sport a separate physical key which is supposed to activate it. The Galaxy A7 (2017) also sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, in case you were wondering. That fingerprint scanner doubles as the home key, and on its sides you’ll be able to find two capacitive buttons, overview (multitasking) and back keys.

It’s worth noting that this phone will be available for purchase in Korea exclusively through SK Telecom, one of the largest carriers in South Korea. Those of you who are interested in getting this handset from SK Telecom, can pre-order it starting today for 588,500 won ($510), and the device is available in Black Sky, Gold Sand and Peach Cloud color variants. Having said that, the Galaxy A7 (2017) sports a 5.7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, and it’s not exactly a small device. This handset also comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. A 16-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of the Galaxy A7 (2017), while you’ll find one such sensor on the front as well, we’re also looking at a 16-megapixel shooter here, but the front-facing camera is inferior to the phone’s rear-facing snapper. A 3,600mAh battery is also included in this package, and the device also comes with support for Samsung pay. IP68 certification for water and dust resistance is also a part of this offering, as was the case with the original Galaxy A7 (2017).

Samsung’s Exynos 7880 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this handset, and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also included in this package, We’re still not sure what version of Android comes pre-installed on this phone, but if the software is almost the same as the one on the variant that launched in January, then we’re getting Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow here, with Samsung’s custom UI on top of it, of course. That is more or less it, if you need more info, follow the source link down below.