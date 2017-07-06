G Suite Gets OAuth Apps Whitelisting In Security Controls

G Suite is getting OAuth apps whitelisting to help enhance the security controls for admins even further. In a blog post today Google announced the details of the new capability, which it states was added to G Suite so that admins had more control over who has access to the shared company data and to help further prevent phising attacks. Some admins will have access to the new features starting today but Google does note this is a phased rollout, which means not everyone will have access to the whitelisting ability. The rollout will continue to happen over the next few days though so it won’t be too long before it’s open to everyone.

Once the new capability is enabled, admins will have the ability to specifically select certain apps and allow those apps to have access to user G Suite data. Limiting access to only certain third-party applications should help cut down on malicious apps trying to gain access to sensitive company information, and since admins are the ones who get to dictate which apps are allowed access and which ones aren’t it should also help prevent users from accidentally granting access to an unknown app.

In addition to whitelisting apps for access approval, the new OAuth apps whitelisting controls also allow admins to view a fairly granular picture of the G Suite app access, including information like the app name, the app ID, the app type, what sorts of permissions the app requests, and how many users have the app installed. In the G Suite admin console and under API Permissions, there will be two different tabs – one for installed apps and one for trusted apps, and once an app has been whitelisted it should show up in the trusted tab. This will allow admins to see everything at a glance in both categories. It’s also possible with this new set of controls for admins to prevent users from installing apps which haven’t been authorized. Overall it seems like a well-rounded security feature addition that any and all administrators who use G Suite will want to take advantage of once it’s been made available for their organization.