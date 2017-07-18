Foxconn’s Exec Shares Image Of Sharp’s Upcoming Smartphone

Sharp’s upcoming smartphone has just surfaced in a new image, and it’s not exactly bezel-less. A recently leaked image suggested that this new phone will resemble the Essential PH-1, but that won’t be the case, as you can see in the provided image, which is actually official. This image got shared by Foxconn Technology Group Vice President, Luo Zhongsheng. As you can see, this image is showing off Foxconn’s testing facility for Sharp devices, and the device model that is shown off in this image has bezels all around it, and its side bezels are especially thick, which is rather odd considering that the phone is not in a case, at least it doesn’t seem to be in one.

Now, this testing facility is in China, so it seems like Sharp will go through with its promise to release Sharp-branded devices in China. Now, these images do reveal that Sharp’s new phone will sport on-screen buttons, and that it will ship with UI that resembles stock Android. Now, this phone does not seem to be in a case, but it is possible that it is, those bezels that we’ve mentioned earlier just seem to be too thick, not to mention that the phone’s bottom chin is too thick as well. Now, if a recent rumor is to be believed, this new handset will not ship with the Snapdragon 660, but the Snapdragon 630 instead, which is also Qualcomm’s mid-range processor, but it is inferior to the Snapdragon 660.

Having said that, a Sharp-branded smartphone actually leaked earlier this month, well, its back side leaked, and if that leak is to be believed, this phone could sport a dual camera setup on the back. Its dual camera setup will be vertically aligned, and the device will sport a Type-C USB port on the bottom, which will be flanked by speaker grills. An LED flash will be placed below its dual camera setup, and a noise-canceling microphone will be included above those two cameras. That leak actually suggested that Sharp will introduce several color variants of that phone, we’ve seen Red, Green, Black, Pink and Purple models thus far, though it is possible Sharp will release even more color variants when the time comes. The company is actually expected to announced that smartphone soon, so stay tuned.