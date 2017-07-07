Fossil Smartwatch, DW5A, Passes Through the FCC

It appears that a new Fossil smartwatch has just passed through the FCC. This one is carrying the model number DW5A, which doesn’t correlate with any other announced smartwatches from Fossil right now. It’s possible that this could be an unannounced smartwatch from Fossil, after all the company is planning to launch over 300 smartwatches in 2017, across many of its different brands, and it has only announced about half of those models so far this year.

Fossil creates smartwatches for many of the luxury brands out there, so it is also possible that this smartwatch could be made for one of those brands like Diesel, Michael Kors, or another one. Fossil is a very popular watchmaker, and now arguably one of the more popular smartwatch makers as well. This Fossil smartwatch reveals very little on the FCC website. The only thing that is known is the model number, which hasn’t surfaced in other leaks before, so it’s tough to know what this is. But it’s likely a smartwatch and not a hybrid device since it does have both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity on board, according to the FCC filing. There are no other hints as to what is coming with this smartwatch, but it is very likely to be running on Android Wear, seeing as Fossil has only launched smartwatches running on the Android Wear platform so far.

Smartwatches are popping up everywhere, and the market has really exploded in the past few years. Google has done a pretty good job at getting traditional watch makers onto its Android Wear platform. Which not only includes Fossil as well as its sub-brands but also bigger names like TAG Heuer, who currently offers the most expensive Android Wear smartwatch on the market, coming in with a price tag over $1500. Fossil does still make hybrid watches, which are “smart” and can do things like track your activity and such, but they still look like a traditional watch, which is something that many people are looking for these days. In fact, it’s said that there are more hybrid watches out there than smartwatches, so there’s that.