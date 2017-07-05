Flyme 6 OS International ROM Now Available For OnePlus 3, 3T

Flyme 6 OS international ROM is now available for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, so if you have any one of these two smartphones, you can download and install Meizu’s own take on Android. While Meizu already has a Flyme 6 OS version available for the OnePlus-made 2016 flagships, only the Chinese ROM version has been ported to the handsets so far, together with its third-party software.

This international version of Flyme 6 OS is based on HydrogenOS 2.5 which is actually based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It is also said to feature support for all custom kernels which are compatible with this particular build of HydrogenOS. While the ROM has been made available for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, you will be required to flash an additional file after the ROM installation if you happen to be using the former one, otherwise, the device will fail to reboot. Another thing to keep in mind is that your device muse be running a ROM based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. If all of those boxes are checked, you can proceed with the download and installation like you would for any other custom ROM. The software is just over 906MB in size, with its exact contents being detailed at the source link beneath this writing.

Flyme 6 is the latest version of Meizu’s custom Android skin that was specifically designed for the company’s own smartphone offerings. The latest version of the skin is still based on Marshmallow and an upgrade to Nougat is currently in beta, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously said. Meizu opened the software to over 60 third-party devices earlier this year. Like all other custom ROMs, Flyme offers a unique interface and a number of features aimed at differentiating it from its competitors. One major new functionality in this latest iteration of Flyme OS is the Intelligent Thinking Engine named “One Mind” which essentially analyzes your phone usage habits and serves you with personalized recommendations. Another unique offering of the software is its Parallel Space mode that allows you to have multiple desktops on a single device, making the phone more versatile and less cluttered in the process.