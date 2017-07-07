Flipkart Teases New Galaxy On Model’s Launch In India

Samsung is apparently preparing to introduce a new smartphone in India through local online retailer Flipkart. The news comes from the retailer itself, who has prepared a landing page for an unannounced Samsung device expected to be officially unveiled later today. The exact name of the device goes unmentioned, however, it is confirmed to be part of the “Galaxy On” series, and the teaser images shown by Flipkart puts an emphasis on the smartphone’s supposedly high-end camera capabilities.

According to the India-based retailer, the upcoming Samsung model in the Galaxy On series will offer great photographic capabilities in low-light condition thanks to a flagship-grade camera, and the device promises that both its rear and front-facing unit will serve as capable imaging tools. The teaser images further reveal that the upcoming Galaxy On device will take advantage of a Social Camera Mode, allowing users to quickly edit and share images on social media networks. The online retailer makes no mention of the smartphone’s hardware characteristics, however, some industry watchers speculate that the smartphone could be called the Galaxy On Max and could be similar in terms of specifications to the Galaxy J7 Max.

As a point of reference, the Galaxy J7 Max features a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, the MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal memory expandable via a microSD card by up to 256GB. The device also accommodates a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, and an LED flash, as well as a 13-megapixel front-facing sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and its own dedicated LED flash. Assuming that the upcoming Galaxy On device will indeed be a variant of the Galaxy J7 Max, then it remains to be seen if it will employ the same camera configuration or a different setup. The Galaxy J7 Max was released in India in mid-June and carried a launch price of 17,900 Indian Rupees, or the roughly $279. The unannounced Galaxy On smartphone should be officially unveiled by Flipkart in a matter of hours, so additional details regarding its specifications, pricing, and availability should emerge shortly.