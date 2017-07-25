Fleksy Returns Under New Dev Team, Already Has An Update

Fleksy is returning to its former glory under a new development team and it already has an update available in the Play Store, which is fantastic news for fans of the keyboard as there haven’t been any updates for it since last Summer. In an announcement today, Fleksy officially stated that it would be taken over by Thingthing Ltd., and that Thingthing’s dev team would be handling all future Fleksy updates and development support for users. Seeing as how there is already an update available for the app, things are off to a good start.

While new updates and features are certainly going to be a boon for users, this new changeup with development isn’t just about getting Fleksy back on track with new stuff. The collaboration will see Fleksy become a Keyboard As A Platform (KaaP) which Fleksy boasts is a world’s first service that will seek to provide users with not just new updates, but new means for “sharing and accessing” the things they want from inside the app with family and friends.

When it comes to new features, Fleksy and Thingthing are touting quite a bit in terms of what’s to come, including a collection of new themes to customize your typing experience. Themes have been a big part of Fleksy since the app initially launched years ago so this will prove to be a great thing for users in allowing them new ways to add a personalized touch to their keyboards. Also new will be additional extensions that are planned for the app, though at this time there is no mention of what those extensions or new themes will be, and most of if not all of the new goodies are planned for the coming months. Fleksy users will be able to look forward to improvements to the autocorrection as well, though Fleksy already offered some of the best autocorrection available. Of course, with this new initiative between the two companies this means users will continue getting support for the app, something which wasn’t quite clear before now, and there are other, albeit unnamed, services and integrations to be expected in the future as well. If you’re already a Fleksy user and you currently have it installed, you should see that a new update is available for download, and if you’re new to Fleksy, then you can grab the app from the button down below. Fleksy’s return to the status of a current keyboard offering may come as a bit of a surprise since it was assumed there would be no more new updates following its acquisition by Pinterest last year, but fans can rest assured that good things seem to be on the way.