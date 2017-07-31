Flame Red Nubia Z17 To Become Available Tomorrow

The Nubia Z17 was announced back in June in five color options, Aurora Blue, Black Gold, Obsidian Black, Solar Gold, Flame Red, but the Flame Red variant was not made available after the launch, but it will be tomorrow. The Nubia Z17 in Flame Red will go on sale starting on August 1 in China, and it seems like it will be available only in the 6GB RAM flavor. The Nubia Z17 actually launched in both 6GB and 8GB RAM models, but the Flame Red is limited to 6GB of RAM, though it comes in both 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

The 6GB RAM variant of this phone with 64GB of internal storage will set you back 2,799 Yuan ($415), while the 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage will cost you 3,399 Yuan ($505). Do keep in mind that the latter model comes with a free pair of Nubia Pro Wired Earphones, and those earphones cost 149 Yuan ($22) on their own. The device will become available for purchase for Chinese consumers directly from Nubia’s official website, and the company still did not release any info regarding the international model of this smartphone. It is worth noting that the Aurora Blue color variant of the Nubia Z17 is not available for purchase in China either, but that model will go on sale soon as well, most probably. All the other color options are available to Chinese consumers, both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the Nubia Z17.

The Nubia Z17 is a metal-clad smartphone, which comes with no bezel on the sides. This smartphone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on the variant you opt to get. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Nubia Z17, and the device packs in a 3,200mAh battery on the inside. Two 12-megapixel shooters can be found on the back of this phone, and a single 16-megapixel camera unit is included on the front side of the device. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Nubia’s nubia UI 5.0. This phone is also capable of producing high-res audio, and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging is also included here.

