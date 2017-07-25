First Time Book Buyers Get $5 Off From Google Play

First time book buyers are getting $5 off from Google Play with their very first purchase of any book they choose, so long as that book happens to be one of the books offered as part of the discount. It’s not clear if this applies to any book in the Play Store, but the promotion does say that the discount is good for any book over $5. This is not technically a new promotion, but rather an ongoing one that Google has seen fit to keep running as a means of enticing Android users to check out Play Books and all that it has to offer. If you’ve already purchased books from Google Play before, then you may still have this promotion available to you as long as you haven’t used it since it first started popping up earlier this year, but if you’ve already snagged a book and used the free credit towards the end cost, then you won’t be getting another discount, at least not until Google decides to offer another promotion which is pretty likely at some point in the future.

The promotion is only running until August 31st of this year, so while users will still have a little over a month left to claim their $5 off, if they plan on using the discount it’s a good idea to make note of the free credit towards the purchase so it isn’t forgotten. That said, there is a couple of other caveats that are worth paying attention to. One is that any eligible book will need to cost more than $5 for the discount to be applicable to that particular book, as the promotion isn’t allowing users to get a free book.

In addition to choosing a book that is eligible for the discount and that costs more than $5, users will also need to be opted into receive the latest Google Play promotions. If you’re opted in, then as soon as you open Play Books you should see a promotional coupon screen pop up that tells you about the promotion and then asks you to redeem the $5 off your book choice, at which point you’ll be taken to the screen with all of the books that you can apply the discount to. Now that Summer is in full effect, there’s no better time to pick up a good book.