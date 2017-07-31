Fighting Fantasy Legends Is A New Android CCG/RPG Hybrid

Nomad Games released its latest mobile game earlier this month, with the company’s new creation bearing the moniker Fighting Fantasy Legends. The title was designed as a collectible card game (CCG) with role-playing elements and is hence the latest example of this subgenre that’s been gaining some traction in recent months, possibly due to the release of The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Heroes of Skyrim. Unlike the majority of its competitors, Fighting Fantasy Legends isn’t a free-to-play game and instead comes with a $4.99 price tag that promises to provide you with the full experience without any extra in-app purchases (IAPs).

The complex nature of the gameplay offered by Fighting Fantasy Legends becomes even more convoluted when you account for the fact that this title is essentially a collection of three digital game books: Citadel of Chaos, The Warlock of Firetop Mountain, and City of Thieves. Playing through the three chapters of this saga set in the Fighting Fantasy universe will see you face a wide variety of monsters and random encounters that will provide you with a unique experience on every playthrough. The high replay value of the game makes it somewhat similar to roguelikes, offering a random set of cards (equipment) and enemies each time you opt to start a new campaign. Its similarities with roguelikes don’t end there, as Fighting Fantasy Legends also boasts several difficulty levels and a permadeath mode. Generally speaking, each game book features tens of thousands of combinations of encounters and items and you’re extremely unlikely to ever discover all of them, so if you’re on the lookout for a title that offers a high content-to-money ratio, Fighting Fantasy Legends is a game that may be worth considering.

Each new area you visit in the game will present you with a card battle, though you’ll be responsible for building your own deck. Nomad Games is emphasizing the game’s unconventional combat system that’s based on dice rolls, with the dice itself being upgradeable like an RPG character. Fighting Fantasy Legends isn’t a graphically demanding title and should run on most contemporary Android smartphones and tablets. Its software requirements are also rather low, with the game being listed as compatible with Android 2.3 Gingerbread and later versions of the mobile operating system.