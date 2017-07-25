Features Of The New Moto Z2 Force Showcased In Promo Video

Today, July 25th, Motorola took the veil off its latest flagship phone, the Moto Z2 Force. To mark the occasion, the company also published a new promotional video on its official YouTube channel detailing some of the features which set the Moto Z2 Force apart from its competitors. This includes a few gestures for quickly enabling certain features such as the camera flash, an advanced fingerprint sensor, as well as an automatic blue light filter designed to reduce eye strain while viewing the display at night or in darker lit rooms.

Starting off with what Motorola calls an advanced fingerprint sensor, the Moto Z2 Force features a fingerprint recognition scanner which can double as a pseudo touch pad, i.e. it can detect swiping gestures including rightward swipes for opening the list of most recent apps, and downward swipes for hiding the on-screen navigation buttons. Other features mentioned in the latest promo video include the ability to view notifications and reply to messages without having to wake the phone, as well as voice recognition technologies for issuing certain commands and the usual weather-related queries. Additionally, the Moto Z2 Force comes with a so-called “Moto night display” which is technically a blue light filter that enables automatically at bedtime. As for gesture controls, the promo video showcases the twist gesture which launches the camera application and switches between the main camera on the back and front-facing camera for selfies, as well as a “chop twice” gesture for enabling the flashlight at any moment.

Evidently, these are only a few interesting aspects surrounding the brand new Moto Z2 Force, and things seem even more promising while looking underneath the ShatterShield panel covering the 5.5-inch display accommodating 2560 x 1440 pixels. Although no hardware details are mentioned in the video, the new flagship is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip and 4GB of RAM, and while the device currently runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it is guaranteed to make the jump to Android O later on. Like the first Moto Z Force, the new model carries two main cameras on the back panel, however, this time around each unit has a resolution of 12-megapixels, as opposed to 21-megapixels. The front-facing camera has been updated to a 5-megapixel unit complete with its own dual-LED flash, and once again, the device ditches the conventional 3.5mm headphone jack in favor of a reversible USB Type-C connector. Feel free to check the promo video below for a quick look at some of the Moto Z2 Force features in action.