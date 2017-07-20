The FCC Certifies New LG-UN220 Phone With Removable Battery

A new phone made by LG Electronics was certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, with the agency detailing a product bearing the model number LG-UN220 in a set of documents published on Tuesday. The device in question has a removable battery, as the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) told the FCC that its product label can be found in its battery department and consumers themselves are expected to install the battery prior to using the phone.

The fact that the unit powering the LG-UN220 is removable is enough to confirm that the handset isn’t any one of the three members of the new LG Q6 series that the Seoul-based phone maker announced earlier this month, promising that at least one of them will be released stateside. However, LG also provided the FCC with a stage of production letter, vowing that the handset submitted for testing will be identical to the final product intended for a commercial release, meaning that the research and development (R&D) phase for the LG-UN220 has been concluded prior to July 5 when the federal agency first received LG’s certification request. The consumer electronics manufacturer also asked the FCC for a standard six-month confidentiality period during which the telecommunications regulator is not to publish any particular hardware specifics or images of the device, suggesting that the LG-UN220 will be officially announced by the end of the year. The simple product sketch depicting the location of the phone’s label indicates that the handset boasts a single-lens camera setup on its rear panel, with its testing documentation further revealing that it works on a number of CDMA and GSM bands, implying that this may be an unlocked variant of the product.

No other details about the device have been provided in the documents published by the FCC, though its model number suggests that this may actually be a feature phone. The LG-UN2XX series entails the likes of the LG Freedom II (LG-UN280), LG Attune (LG-UN270), and the LG Saber (LG-UN200), all of which are feature phones that were released through smaller carriers like US Cellular and MVNOs such as MetroPCS in recent years. If LG is truly planning to launch a new low-end device, the handset will likely be introduced by one or more wireless carriers in the country without much fanfare.