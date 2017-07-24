Fairphone Is Finally Forced To End Fairphone 1 Support

After four years of efforts to keep the device sustainable, European Android device maker Fairphone is ending support for its Fairphone 1. The “bittersweet decision” to end support comes as a result of the way mobile technology has steadily and quickly advanced over that time frame, resulting in shortages of the components required to keep the devices up and running. Despite efforts from the company to entice manufacturers to continue making components, the costs associated with that are simply too high for Fairphone to justify. Unfortunately, the company has also determined that the best course of action is to also cease software updates. The announcement was made by CEO and founder Bas van Abel via the company’s official blog, on July 20.

For those who don’t know or don’t remember, Fairphone launched with the goal of creating the industry’s first mobile device, based on Android, that can be legitimately repaired right out of the box without voiding any kind of warranty. In fact, components of the device could be easily purchased via the company’s website and Fairphone created many various DIY manuals to assist in completing those repairs. In fact, according to the announcement, the Fairphone 1 even managed to score a respectable seven out of ten from the repairability rating organization iFixit. News that the company is ending support for its first device shouldn’t come as too big of a shock, as it is worth remembering that four years is currently an exceptionally long time for any company to keep up the kinds of efforts associated with Fairphone’s overall goals.

Fairphone also apparently plans to continue supporting its second device since the announcement did mention that spare parts sales for the Fairphone 2 are “ongoing.” Unfortunately, it could be argued that may not last for much longer either due to the fact that the industry has not necessarily slowed down much on the advancement front. That particular device is also only about a year newer than the original Fairphone handset. So support for that device could end over the course of the next year. However, the Fairphone 2 was relaunched as recently as October in 2016 and, in April of that same year, the company released its open-source OS to the public for download. Bearing that in mind, alongside the company’s ambitious goals and the fact that no Fairphone 3 has been announced yet, whether support will also end soon for the Fairphone 2 is really anybody’s guess.