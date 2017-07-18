Facer Partners With Crowdfunded Watch Maker Waldhoff

Facer partnered with luxury watch maker Waldhoff to provide users of Android Wear and Tizen-powered devices with a number of new watch faces, the company announced earlier this month. The wearable software service opted to support the debut of the brand on Kickstarter and has consequently released three new watch dials that emulate the look of related Waldhoff products – the Renaissance, Regent, and the Multimatic.

The Multimatic is the company’s most premium offering designed for gentlemen, boasting a sharp aesthetic that’s meant to stand out, Waldhoff claims, adding that its Facer watch face inspired by this model comes with an integrated calendar and also supports a uniquely designed battery indicator. The skin is meant to simulate the Multimatic’s luxurious metal design, as well as its carefully crafted dial on any Android Wear or Tizen-powered smartwatch supported by Facer. Those who are on the lookout for a more traditional watch face and aren’t interested in experimental designs may instead try out the Regent face whose design is based on the watch dial of Waldhoff’s self-titled device. The German company claims that this particular offering looks and feels like a timeless creation that will suit you regardless of your fashion style. Much like the Regent, the Facer skin inspired by the watch is meant to be intuitive to use, with its creators prioritizing function over convoluted aesthetics in an effort to appeal to a wider audience.

The final watch face based on one of Waldhoff’s products is the one inspired by the Renaissance, a truly traditional watch that was designed for fans of retro timepieces which should be reliable and consistent. If you’re a fan of the color gold or consider yourself a wristwatch aficionado, you’ll probably be able to appreciate the classical design of the Renaissance that’s also reflected on its watch face. The idea behind the aforementioned initiative is to provide consumers with a simple way of emulating a number of Waldhoff’s watches and getting a feel for how they look and operate in everyday use before actually buying them. Refer to the gallery below to see how some of the watch maker’s new faces look in practice.