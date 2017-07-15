The Facebook Camera App Now Features a Built-In GIF Creator

With every new Facebook update, our walls become filled with posts from friends who either love or hate the change, and the majority of people tend to hate the changes. However, this new feature shouldn’t bring any negative feedback to the social media giant. Facebook is gradually adding a built-in Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) creator to its Facebook camera app. To use it, all you have to do is swipe left to access the camera, and you will see the option to record your own GIF at the top of the screen.

The animated GIFs that you create will only last a few seconds, but the content can be anything you have in front of you. You can create a GIF of your dog doing a new trick, or your kids making funny faces. You’ll have access to a broad range of fun effects and frames to personalize your GIF. At this time, the new feature is only available to a handful of people using the Facebook Photos app for iOS. Even with the latest updates installed, no Android users have reported that they have the new feature available on their Facebook Photos app. However, with the popularity of using GIFs growing among Facebook users on the main website, it is very likely that this option will be available soon to Android users as well.

This could be a very good thing, especially when you begin to see so much negativity on Facebook posts. Instead of getting involved in an ‘Internet Argument!’, you can instead create your own personalized GIF that may make someone laugh and bring a smile to their face. This isn’t the first time that Facebook has introduced the use of animated GIFs to their users. Over the past few weeks, users have discovered that they can now leave small animated GIFs in their post comments. So far, people seem to enjoy this new addition and love adding various GIFs from their favorite movies and TV shows to express their opinion instead of using words. This latest update with the Facebook camera seems to be moving the social media platform in a positive direction.