‘Eve’ Chromebook To Feature NVMe SSD Memory, Commit Suggests

The long-rumored Chromebook codenamed “Eve” may feature NVMe SSD memory, according to a newly uncovered commit to the Chromium Repositories. “NVMe” stands for Non-Volatile Memory Express, a relatively new standard for solid state drives (SSD) that’s designed to be even quicker than conventional SSDs. Alternatively known as Non-Volatile Memory Host Controller Interface Specification (NVMHCI), this solution can access compatible storage media using a regular PCI Express (PCIe) bus. Where it differs from standard SSDs is in its ability to make the most of instruction-level parallelisms and consequently reduce input-output overhead. In layman’s terms, it’s more efficient than older logical device interfaces designed for regular SSDs as it outperforms them in terms of reading and writing latency.

The interface essentially allows for a more efficient use of SSDs, many of which still use older solutions that were designed for much slower media, primarily hard disk drives (HDDs). In practice, NVMe manages to reduce the delay between a data request and data receipt, thus directly improving the performance of an associated SSD. Samsung’s 960 Pro is an example of one such SSD that takes advantage of the NVMe standard, consequently recording peak read speeds of 3,500mbps and peak write speaks amounting to 2,500mbps, whereas most other high-end SSDs usually boast peak read/write speeds of approximately 750mbps. While Chrome OS puts a larger focus on Internet connection than internal storage speeds, Google’s recent decision to open the Android ecosystem to Chromebooks may be the reason why Chrome OS-powered devices will slowly start transitioning to faster storage types, with Android apps being stored locally and currently having suboptimal performance due to the fact that they’re still being run from eMMC storage that’s even slower than regular SSDs are.

The sole fact that the Chromebook “Eve” may feature NVMe SSD memory still doesn’t guarantee that this trend will take off in the immediate future, though it does lend more credence to that possibility. Android apps aside, Chromebooks can hardly suffer from having faster local storage media, though the very nature of the operating system still makes the need for the inclusion of such technology somewhat debatable, especially considering the price hikes that would certainly accompany this hypothetical transition.