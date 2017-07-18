Europe To Get 128GB Premium Version Of The Honor 9

Europe is set to get a 128GB premium version of the Honor 9 according to a new rumor, which if true, would make this the third variation of the phone that Honor offers to consumers, as it already has two other models that are currently heading towards the market – one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This new model will bump the internal storage up to double the amount of the other two models while keeping the RAM at 6GB, and all of those improvements will reportedly come at only an additional €50, which should bring the end cost to about €450 according to the report.

While it hasn’t been confirmed just yet the phone is said to officially be called the Honor 9 Premium, though all of the other specifications and hardware are likely to be the same, so the “premium” tag really only refers to the increased storage amount. That said, storage can be an expensive aspect for any electronic device, so the fact that Honor may only be charging €50 more for twice the amount of hard drive space seems like a good deal for consumers who may be interested in the Honor 9 for their next smartphone.

It wasn’t made clear which colors Honor will be launching the Honor 9 Premium in, but it offers the standard Honor 9 in four different colors, one of which is the Blue model you can see above, with the others being Black, Gold, and a Silver or Grey color. Honor is reported to have sold over 1 million pre-orders for the Honor 9 within the first month that it went up for presale, so there is a good chance that the Premium model will help Honor push those sales even higher. Beyond the 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, the Honor 9 Premium should have the same 5.2-inch Full HD display, and come powered by Huawei’s Kirin 960 octa-core processor inside. The device will have Android 7.0 Nougat for the software version with Huawei’s EMUI v5.1 interface layered on top, and come with a 3,200mAh battery, a dual camera setup on the back with one 20-megapixel sensor and one 12-megapixel sensor, as well as a front-facing camera with a 8-megapixel sensor. Since Honor hasn’t confirmed the launch of this premium model yet, there’s no guarantee that the price is correct.