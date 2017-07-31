Essential PH-1 Has A Massive Status Bar, Screenshot Suggests

The Essential PH-1 will apparently sport a sizeable status bar, according to the first known screenshot taken with the device shared by the company’s Head of Sales Jason Mackenzie. Mackenzie took to Twitter earlier today to respond to one user who asked whether the device works on Verizon’s network by sharing a screenshot of the firm’s official product page that states the Essential PH-1 is sold unlocked. The screenshot was taken on the phone itself and provided a glimpse of the supposedly slightly modified variant of the Android operating system that it’s running. As can be seen above, the status bar of the device is relatively large, being exactly 160 pixels tall. This particular user interface (UI) element was likely included to account for the front camera of the Essential PH-1 that’s located on its display panel, with the screen itself wrapping around it.

While the Palo Alto, California-based startup claims that the location of the secondary camera won’t impact the overall user experience of the Essential PH-1, the screenshots taken with the device will seemingly feature a lot of wasted space at the top. The same image also indicates that the on-screen Home button of the phone sports an extra ring around it compared to the stock build of Android Nougat, though it’s currently unclear whether the change was made for some practical reason or if it’s purely a design choice. Finally, the screenshot itself has a resolution of 2,048 by 1,112 pixels that doesn’t correspond to the 2,560 x 1,312 one that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) initially announced. As Mackenzie presumably shared an unedited screenshot, it’s unclear why its resolution is smaller than what the company promised to consumers. Most QHD Android phones support several display modes, with users often being able to opt for a Full HD or HD resolution in an effort to preserve some battery life, though the difference between what’s expected to be the Essential PH-1’s maximum resolution and the one of the newly shared screenshot is too small to be a result of such a functionality.

The device was initially set to start shipping by the end of June but missed that release window for an unknown reason. The startup founded by Android creator Andy Rubin is still adamant that the Essential PH-1 will be launching soon, though it remains to be seen whether the company manages to deliver on that promise.