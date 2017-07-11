Entry Form For 2nd Google Play Indie Games Festival Now Open

Entry forms for the second annual Google Play Indie Games Festival are now open to any and all who are looking to submit their games, and Google will be continuing to accept submission forms for all entrants until August 6th of this year. That gives anyone who is interested in submitting their game for the festival a little under a month to get all the necessary details in order before submitting their form, which should be plenty of time, though submitting the form as soon as possible is recommended.

While submission forms will only be accepted through August 6th the 2nd Google Play Indie Games Festival isn’t actually happening until September 23rd, so there will be a little bit of a wait between when entry is closed and when the event begins. If the festival follows the same time frame as last year’s Google Play Indie Games Festival winners should be expected to be announced sometime around the beginning to middle of October, though last year winners were announced on September 28th so Google could keep things the same and announce the winners just a few days after the event is over.

This year Google expects just as big of a turnout as the first festival in 2016, which would be about 300 different developers. From the total amount of entrants this year a panel of judges will select 20 developers to advance to the finals, and out of those 20 the judges will decide on three winners, each winner receiving an award. While Google often highlights many of the bigger developers and publishing studios on Google Play, the Indie Games Festival is a way for it shed some light on some of the smaller developers who deserve recognition.

This festival is only one way in which Google is highlighting the Indie Devs as it now also features the Indie games category on the Play Store. The second annual Indie Games Festival will be held in San Francisco and will be open only to U.S. entrants, though Google did recently hold the European Google Play Indie Games Festival towards the tail end of last year, so it could be holding a second one for developers in Europe later this year as well. For those that plan to enter, the submission form requirements dictate that the game being entered into the festival has to have launched on or after January 1st of 2017, and a playable demo APK must be available by August 6th. For the prizes, Google is giving away tickets to Playtime San Francisco to all 20 finalists, while the top 10 finalists will also receive game promotion on Google Play, a 32GB Pixel XL, and a Daydream View. The three winners will get all of that plus two tickets to Google I/O 2018, two all-access passes to GDC 2018, and $20,000 in Google Cloud credit.