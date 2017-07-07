Electronics Deals – July 7th, 2017: Sony a6500, Amazon Fire HD 8 & More
Today’s Amazon Prime Deal of the Day is the Amazon Fire HD 8 Protection Bundle, and it’s just $80.97 which is about the price of the Amazon Fire HD 8 by itself. This bundle includes the Fire HD 8, a two-year protection plan and an Amazon Cover (in Charcoal Gray). Definitely a good deal for anyone looking for a new tablet.
Anker has decided to discount a number of products ahead of Prime Day next week, and that includes the PowerDrive Speed 2. This car charger sports 2 Quick Charge 3.0 ports, perfect for charging your smartphone in the car. Now, Quick Charge 3.0 is backwards compatible, so you are able to use it withe other devices that don’t sport Quick Charge 3.0 functionality.
eBay is offering up the unlocked, international version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right now for just $599. That’s $150 off of its regular price. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
RAVPower is also featured in Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today, and part of that box is its 60W 6-Port desktop charger. This does fast charging, but not Qualcomm’s Quick Charging, for those wondering. This desktop charger can charge up to 6 devices at a time, making it a great product to pick up for your summer travels.
This portable charger from RAVPower is also a good one to pick up. It has a capacity of 26,800mAh which is enough to charge most smartphones around 8 times or more, depending on the smartphone’s capacity. It also has three USB-A ports, each of which output at 2A, so there’s no Quick Charge here, but 2A is still likely fast enough for most people.
This battery pack from Anker is also a good one to pick up. It does have a capacity of just 20,100mAh, but it has enough current to charge items like the MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. Which is arguably a game changer. Obviously it can’t full recharge those when they are being used, since it does have a somewhat small capacity, but still worth picking up.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
Wearables
Audio
- LG LAS160B 50W 2-Channel Soundbar$59.99Buy Now!
- Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker$99Buy Now!
- Fugoo Style XL Rugged Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Speaker$99.99Buy Now!
- JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones$249Buy Now!
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- JBL Charge 3$149Buy Now!
- Sony MDRXB450 Extra Bass Headphones
- Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones$195Buy Now!
- Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Bose® - QuietComfort® 35 wireless headphones$349Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera$379Buy Now!
- Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS Lens$248Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera$699Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$199Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only)
Expires: July 8th, 2017$1298Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit$1699Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)$2295Buy Now!
- Samsung 55" Flat QLED HD 4K Ultra HDTV$1749Buy Now!
- Isignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV$399Buy Now!
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- FIFA 17 - Xbox One
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- Sony XBR-X900E-Series 55"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV$1298Buy Now!
- Google Chromecast$30Buy Now!
- Samsung UN49MU7000FXZA 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
- Samsung UN49MU7000FXZA 49-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV
- LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV$1499Buy Now!
- Sharp - 43" Class (42.5" Diag.) - LED - 1080p - Smart - HDTV - Roku TV$299Buy Now!
Laptops & Desktops
- Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive$79.99Buy Now!
- Dell XPS 15 9550 Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1499Buy Now!
- HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$922Buy Now!
- Acer Chromebook R 13$389Buy Now!
- ASUS 13.3" ZenBook UX310UA$699Buy Now!
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive
- WD 8TB My Cloud Mirror (Gen 2) + 2-bay Personal Cloud Storage
Expires: June 30th, 2017$399Buy Now!
- Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 310
- Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 310
- WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive USB 3.0
- WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive USB 3.0
- HP Desktop PC ENVY 750-427c
- HP Desktop PC ENVY 750-427c
- Samsung Chromebook Plus (Open-Box)$380Buy Now!
Home Tech
- iRobot Roomba 650$275Buy Now!
- Ring Chime$29.95Buy Now!
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro$229Buy Now!
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- iRobot Roomba 960$599Buy Now!
- Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor (2nd Generation)$185Buy Now!
- Nest Learning Thermostat$199Buy Now!
- Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Expires: July 17th, 2017$88.88Buy Now!COUPON CODE
BEST0707
- Eufy Lumos E1 LED Desk Lamp
Expires: July 17th, 2017$42.99Buy Now!