Electronics Deals – July 31st: Gold PlayStation 4, Galaxy S8 & More

Today, many retailers are continuing their back to school promotions and have some great sales going on. Including the Galaxy S8 for just $574.99, that’s $150 off of its regular price. This is an unlocked Galaxy S8, which will work on GSM networks around the world, including T-Mobile and AT&T here in the US. Additionally, there’s a great deal on the limited edition Gold PlayStation 4 Slim, which is currently $319. That’s a great price for this limited edition PlayStation 4 Slim. It also looks really nice in Gold. The PlayStation 4 Slim doesn’t come with any games, in this bundle unfortunately, but you do also get a gold controller.

Of course, that’s not all that’s on sale today. There are some great smartphone accessories on sale right now, which includes some car chargers, car mounts and much more. If you’re in need of a new TV, there are also some great promos going on over there. Including a 50-inch LG TV for just $389. Now this is a 1080p TV and not a 4K TV, but that is still a great price for this TV and it will look incredible. It’s a great TV to pick up for a dorm room or a first apartment as well.