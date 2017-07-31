Electronics Deals – July 31st: Gold PlayStation 4, Galaxy S8 & More
Today, many retailers are continuing their back to school promotions and have some great sales going on. Including the Galaxy S8 for just $574.99, that’s $150 off of its regular price. This is an unlocked Galaxy S8, which will work on GSM networks around the world, including T-Mobile and AT&T here in the US. Additionally, there’s a great deal on the limited edition Gold PlayStation 4 Slim, which is currently $319. That’s a great price for this limited edition PlayStation 4 Slim. It also looks really nice in Gold. The PlayStation 4 Slim doesn’t come with any games, in this bundle unfortunately, but you do also get a gold controller.
Of course, that’s not all that’s on sale today. There are some great smartphone accessories on sale right now, which includes some car chargers, car mounts and much more. If you’re in need of a new TV, there are also some great promos going on over there. Including a 50-inch LG TV for just $389. Now this is a 1080p TV and not a 4K TV, but that is still a great price for this TV and it will look incredible. It’s a great TV to pick up for a dorm room or a first apartment as well.
As part of its Back to School sale, B&H Photo has discounted the Samsung T3 portable SSD to just $179. That may sound expensive for just 500GB of hard drive space, but remember this is a solid state drive, which is much faster than a hard disk drive (HDD) and it’s also still fairly new technology. This is $20 off of its regular price and definitely a big deal for taking back to school this year.
In need of a new smartphone? Check out the LG G5, this is the H830T model also known as the T-Mobile variant, however it is unlocked and will work on GSM carriers. The LG G5 is currently priced at $199 and that’s the lowest price it has ever been. Despite being a year old, it is still a great purchase for anyone needing a new phone that won’t break the bank.
Amazon has currently discounted the Galaxy S8 by $150, which is an incredible price for a great smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of storage along with a micro SD card slot for expanding storage if needed and it’s all powered by a 3000mAh battery.
Smartphones & Tablets
- LG G6 (32GB, Unlocked)$449Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4$275Buy Now!
- ASUS 32GB Z580C-B1 ZenPad S 8.0" Wi-Fi Tablet$179Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge$298Buy Now!
- Samsung G935 Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0"$119Buy Now!
- Motorola Z2 Play XT1710-06$499Buy Now!
- Honor 6X$199Buy Now!
- Huawei Mate 9$459Buy Now!
Mobile Accessories
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Caseology Parallax Case for Samsung Galaxy S8$12.99Buy Now!
- TechMatte MagGrip Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount (2-Pack)$9.99Buy Now!
- Seneo Galaxy S8 Fast Wireless Charger$16.95Buy Now!
- AUKEY 5-Port USB Charger$14.99Buy Now!
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 63W 5-Port USB Wall Charger$26.99Buy Now!
- MEIDI Magnetic Car Mount Air Vent Multi-Angle Rotation Phone Holder$7.99Buy Now!
- Anker PowerLine USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (10ft)$10Buy Now!
- iXCC 50W/10A 5 Port Car Charger$16.99Buy Now!
- Omaker Intelligent 6.6A / 33W 3-Port USB Car Charger$10.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera$379Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera$699Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$188Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit$1699Buy Now!
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Lens$167Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO 5 Black with Karma Grip Kit$649Buy Now!
- GoPro Hero Session$109Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV$399Buy Now!
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset$499Buy Now!
- Google Chromecast Audio$25Buy Now!
- VIZIO SB3821-D6 SmartCast 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System$99.99Buy Now!
- Sharp Aquos LC-55LE653U 55-inch 1080p Aquomotion 120 LED Smart HDTV$399Buy Now!
- LG 50" 1080p Smart LED TV$389Buy Now!
- Turtle Beach - Stealth 520 Premium Fully Wireless Gaming Headset$72.99Buy Now!
- Sony Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Limited Edition Gold Console$319Buy Now!