Electronics Deals – July 28th, 2017: Huawei Mate 9, Moto Z2 Play & More

Today, there are a number of great deals available including the Huawei Mate 9 for just $459. This is a great smartphone to pick up, largely because it does have a large display. It sports a 5.9-inch display, and also has a huge 4000mAh battery inside which is going to keep you going all day long and then some. It does have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and there is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage. The Huawei Mate 9 does also have Amazon Alexa included, allowing you to use Alexa to control things like your smart home, or ask her to order you pizza and such.

That’s not all that’s on sale today, AUKEY’s massive USB-C portable charger is still on sale, through the weekend. Verizon has also dropped the price of the Moto Z2 Play to just $5/month through this weekend and much more. If you’re looking for some goodies for back to school, now is definitely the time. There are plenty of laptops on sale right now, including some great new Chromebooks. Not to mention there are some portable hard drives available at steep discounts, like the Samsung T3 which is a portable SSD.