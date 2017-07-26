Electronics Deals – July 26th, 2017: ASUS ZenWatch 3, Honor 6X & More

There are some pretty deep discounts on smartphones today, including the Honor 6X. Currently, Honor’s latest “cheap” smartphone, the 6X, is priced at $199. That’s down $50 from its regular price and it matches its lowest price ever. It was recently down to $199 last week but then went back up to $249 and now it’s back down once again. This is a great smartphone with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, along with a pretty massive 3340mAh battery inside. Making it great for power users that need something to last all day long. There’s also a great deal on the Galaxy S7 Edge for $289 and the LG G6 for $399.

Also on sale today is a slew of great TV’s for those looking for a new TV right now. There’s also a few great wearables like the ZenWatch 3. This smartwatch is currently on sale for $199. Now that’s not the biggest price drop ever, only about $30, but it is one of the cheapest Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches out there. It recently got the update to Android Wear 2.0, after a pretty long delay, so you may need to install it once it arrives. There’s plenty of other goodies in today’s deals, so check them all out below, including the AUKEY 30,000mAh battery pack which is just massive.