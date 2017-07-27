Electronics Deals – July 27th, 2017: Surface Pro, Samsung T3 & More

Today, there are plenty of great products to pick up in Back to School sales, including the Samsung T3 portable SSD. This is a great drive to pick up for back to school since it is a portable SSD and that means that everything is going to be faster. This is especially great for holding movies and TV shows, or storing large files, as they will transfer fairly quickly and that’s always a good thing. It’s also somewhat small so it can fit in your backpack pretty easily. There’s also the new Surface Pro that’s on sale, that is also lightweight and great for going back to school. This is the 2017 model with 256GB of storage and it’s just $1299 right now.

Of course, that’s not all that is on sale today. There is plenty of other products on sale, like AUKEY’s USB-C power bank that has a capacity of 30000mAh. That’s huge, and it will charge up your MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch on the go. That is marked down to just $53.94. Those needing a new smartphone, there are also some great deals going on for those right now, including the LG G6 for just $399. Which is a pretty tough price to beat right now.