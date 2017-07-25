Electronics Deals – July 25th, 2017: GoPro, Galaxy S7 Edge & More

Today, you’ll be able to score a pretty sweet deal on the GoPro Hero Session. This is a refurbished model of the GoPro Hero Session, but for $109, it’s one heck of a deal. This is being sold by GoPro’s own eBay store, and also offers up a one year warranty, so those that do decide to pick one up can have peace of mind. There are a few other GoPro’s on sale including the Hero 5 right now. These are great action cameras for taking with you camping or whatever else you might find yourself doing this summer.

Other items on sale today include the LG G6 coming in at just $399. That’s a great price for anyone that is in need of a new smartphone. There’s also the Galaxy S7 Edge for just $298. That’s actually the lowest it has ever been, and for a Galaxy S7 Edge, that is definitely not a bad price. Both of these smartphones are available unlocked, so they will work on both AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US. Which is great for those in need of something that will also work great when traveling overseas. There’s also some great deals on wireless chargers and car phone mounts today.