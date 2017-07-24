Electronics Deals – July 24th, 2017: LG G6, Bose Solo 5 & More

In today’s deals, there are a few great deals on some smartphones like the LG G6 which is still under $400. That’s a great smartphone to pick up if you are looking for something relatively cheap, but still a great device. It is an unlocked device which will work on AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US and then other GSM carriers around the world. It’s a great smartphone that does also boast waterproofing, which is going to be great for these summer get-togethers.

Of course, the LG G6 isn’t the only thing on sale today, there’s also the Bose Solo 5 soundbar for your entertainment setup. This is still on sale, but for a limited time. This is a big deal since all of Bose’ products almost never go on sale. So now’s a good time to pick one up. There are also a slew of headphones on sale so you can keep listening to your favorite jams all summer long. Finally, there are some good deals on big screen TV’s, so you can watch your favorite shows on a larger screen, and all of these are 4K TV’s which look pretty impressive, even with content that isn’t actually in 4K yet.