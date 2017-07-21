Electronics Deals – July 21st, 2017: Sony NB10, Galaxy S7 & More

Sony’s popular, yet pretty small Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale today over at Amazon. It is being sold for just $38, which is $20 off of its regular price. That’s a pretty tough price to beat for this speaker. It’s part of Sony’s EXTRA BASS lineup as well, so it does output a ton of great sound and such. If you’re still looking for a speaker, the UE WONDERBOOM is still on sale as well. It does pack a bit more of a punch, and is priced at $79. It’s also waterproof (and floats!) while the Sony NB10 actually isn’t.

When talking about other deals on sale today, there’s also an Amazon Gold Box on Lenovo ThinkCentre tower desktops, so if you’re in need of a good desktop, now’s the time to grab one. There’s also the LG G5 for just $199, which is a good one to grab if you are in need of a new smartphone. Finally, we have the Galaxy S7 Edge for $298. This is an unlocked Galaxy S7 Edge, and it will work on GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T and others around the world. Definitely a great price for one of last year’s best smartphones. There’s plenty more on sale today, including TV’s, consoles and much more.