Electronics Deals – July 20th, 2017: LG G5, Bose Solo 5 & More

Today, eBay has dropped the price of a new – not a refurbished – LG G5 to just $199. That marks its lowest price ever, making it a fantastic deal for someone that needs a new smartphone. The LG G5 was released last year, but it still stands toe-to-toe with this year’s devices. It sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD IPS display, powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage as well. It’s powered by a removable 2800mAh battery, so you can quickly pop out the battery and pop in a new one.

There are some other great products on sale today as well. This includes the Bose Solo 5, which is a great soundbar to pick up and one that almost never goes on sale. There’s also the Anker SoundBuds Life headphones, which is a high-end pair of neckband earbuds from Anker and these are priced at just $41.99. That’s a pretty big deal as well. There are of course some great deals on TV’s and much more in today’s edition of Electronics Deals, so check out everything down below. There might be some surprises waiting for you, especially with Back to School sales happening right now.