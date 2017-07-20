Electronics Deals – July 20th, 2017: LG G5, Bose Solo 5 & More
Today, eBay has dropped the price of a new – not a refurbished – LG G5 to just $199. That marks its lowest price ever, making it a fantastic deal for someone that needs a new smartphone. The LG G5 was released last year, but it still stands toe-to-toe with this year’s devices. It sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD IPS display, powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage as well. It’s powered by a removable 2800mAh battery, so you can quickly pop out the battery and pop in a new one.
There are some other great products on sale today as well. This includes the Bose Solo 5, which is a great soundbar to pick up and one that almost never goes on sale. There’s also the Anker SoundBuds Life headphones, which is a high-end pair of neckband earbuds from Anker and these are priced at just $41.99. That’s a pretty big deal as well. There are of course some great deals on TV’s and much more in today’s edition of Electronics Deals, so check out everything down below. There might be some surprises waiting for you, especially with Back to School sales happening right now.
The WONDERBOOM by Ultimate Ears is the must-have Bluetooth speaker this summer. It’s a great speaker for a number of reasons, but the big reasons are because it is waterproof and the other being the fact that it also has long battery life. So it can last outside playing your favorite music all day long this summer. It can also be tossed in the pool and actually float with you as you listen to your favorite tunes.
Add better sound to your entertainment system with this sound system from Bose. This is the Solo 5 TV Sound System which will really make the audio from your TV sound amazing. This is usually close to $300, but right now it’s on sale for just $169. This is a “factory-renewed” model, and it’s sold directly from Bose’ eBay store. So there’s no third-party resellers involved here (other than eBay hosting it).
As part of its Back to School sale, B&H Photo has discounted the Samsung T3 portable SSD to just $179. That may sound expensive for just 500GB of hard drive space, but remember this is a solid state drive, which is much faster than a hard disk drive (HDD) and it’s also still fairly new technology. This is $20 off of its regular price and definitely a big deal for taking back to school this year.
In need of a new smartphone? Check out the LG G5, this is the H830T model also known as the T-Mobile variant, however it is unlocked and will work on GSM carriers. The LG G5 is currently priced at $199 and that’s the lowest price it has ever been. Despite being a year old, it is still a great purchase for anyone needing a new phone that won’t break the bank.
