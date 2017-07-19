Electronics Deals – July 19th, 2017: Samsung T3 SSD, Sony Soundbar & More

As many retailers are preparing for back to school sales, there are a number of great items on sale that fit that theme. That includes the Samsung T3 portable SSD, which is $20 off over at B&H Photo. This is for the 500GB SSD, which is just $179. This is a great one to pick up and take back to school for a number of reasons, but the biggest one being that it’s fast and that’s important when moving files, especially large ones. Amazon also has a great soundbar on sale today and today only, which would make your dorm setup complete, especially when its time to relax and watch some movies.

Other items on sale today include the LG G6 which is now $449, it has gone up from its recent sale price, but for what you’re getting, that still is not a bad price. The Galaxy Note 4 is down to just $275, which is a somewhat older smartphone, but still worth the money in today’s world – remember it does feature both a removable battery and removable storage, something that recent Samsung devices have gone without. There’s plenty more on sale today, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at all of the sales down below.