Electronics Deals – July 19th, 2017: Samsung T3 SSD, Sony Soundbar & More
As many retailers are preparing for back to school sales, there are a number of great items on sale that fit that theme. That includes the Samsung T3 portable SSD, which is $20 off over at B&H Photo. This is for the 500GB SSD, which is just $179. This is a great one to pick up and take back to school for a number of reasons, but the biggest one being that it’s fast and that’s important when moving files, especially large ones. Amazon also has a great soundbar on sale today and today only, which would make your dorm setup complete, especially when its time to relax and watch some movies.
Other items on sale today include the LG G6 which is now $449, it has gone up from its recent sale price, but for what you’re getting, that still is not a bad price. The Galaxy Note 4 is down to just $275, which is a somewhat older smartphone, but still worth the money in today’s world – remember it does feature both a removable battery and removable storage, something that recent Samsung devices have gone without. There’s plenty more on sale today, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at all of the sales down below.
The WONDERBOOM by Ultimate Ears is the must-have Bluetooth speaker this summer. It’s a great speaker for a number of reasons, but the big reasons are because it is waterproof and the other being the fact that it also has long battery life. So it can last outside playing your favorite music all day long this summer. It can also be tossed in the pool and actually float with you as you listen to your favorite tunes.
Add better sound to your entertainment system with this sound system from Bose. This is the Solo 5 TV Sound System which will really make the audio from your TV sound amazing. This is usually close to $300, but right now it’s on sale for just $169. This is a “factory-renewed” model, and it’s sold directly from Bose’ eBay store. So there’s no third-party resellers involved here (other than eBay hosting it).
Expires: July 19th, 2017
Amazon has discounted a pretty popular Sony soundbar for its Gold Box Deal of the Day today. This one has been marked down from $199 to just $119. This is a great soundbar to add to your setup and really make the audio come alive. It does feature Bluetooth, so that it doesn’t actually need to be connected to your TV, via wires.
As part of its Back to School sale, B&H Photo has discounted the Samsung T3 portable SSD to just $179. That may sound expensive for just 500GB of hard drive space, but remember this is a solid state drive, which is much faster than a hard disk drive (HDD) and it’s also still fairly new technology. This is $20 off of its regular price and definitely a big deal for taking back to school this year.
Smartphones & Tablets
- LG G6 (32GB, Unlocked)$449Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4$275Buy Now!
- LG G5 (Unlocked, 32GB)$249Buy Now!
- ASUS 32GB Z580C-B1 ZenPad S 8.0" Wi-Fi Tablet$179Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge$298Buy Now!
- Samsung G935 Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB$299Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0"$119Buy Now!
- Apple iPhone 7 128GB RED$725Buy Now!
- Sony Xperia XZs$600Buy Now!
Mobile Accessories
- Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Stand$19.99Buy Now!
- TYLT VU Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad$21.99Buy Now!
- RAVPower Quick Charge 3.0 2-Port USB Car Charger$13.99Buy Now!
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Caseology Parallax Case for Samsung Galaxy S8$12.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones$195Buy Now!
- Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker$34.99Buy Now!
- Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II$179Buy Now!
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II (refurbished)$159Buy Now!
- JLab Audio FLEX DJ Style Studio Headphones$29.99Buy Now!
- Altec Lansing LifeJacket iMW575 Next Generation Ultra Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Expires: July 17th, 2017$79.99Buy Now!
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones$134Buy Now!
- Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear$26.99Buy Now!
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones$259Buy Now!
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera$379Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera$699Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$188Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit$1699Buy Now!
- Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Lens$167Buy Now!
- Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit$998Buy Now!
- Nikon D500 DSLR Camera (Body Only)$1896Buy Now!
- Prima Photo Big Travel Tripod$89.88Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO 5 Black with Karma Grip Kit$649Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV$399Buy Now!
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset$499Buy Now!
- Google Chromecast Audio$25Buy Now!
- VIZIO SB3821-D6 SmartCast 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System$99.99Buy Now!
- Sharp Aquos LC-55LE653U 55-inch 1080p Aquomotion 120 LED Smart HDTV$399Buy Now!
Laptops & Desktops
- HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$922Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus (Open-Box)$380Buy Now!
- HP Pavilion Black 32" 7ms (GTG) 60 Hz Ultrawide LCD / LED Monitors$339Buy Now!
- Seagate 2TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive$69.99Buy Now!
- Seagate Backup Plus 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive$89.99Buy Now!
- Dell XPS 13 9360$1099Buy Now!
- HP Spectre x360 13-AC076NR$1009Buy Now!
- HP 4674671 Omen 17-W033DX Gaming Laptop
Expires: July 19th, 2017$799Buy Now!