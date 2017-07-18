Electronics Deals – July 18th, 2017: Fitbit Charge 2, Galaxy S8 & More

eBay currently has the Fitbit Charge 2 down to just $84.99. That’s the lowest price that the Fitbit Charge 2 has ever been, and the first time it has dropped below $100 which is pretty impressive. This fitness tracker is Fitbit’s most popular one, likely due to the fact that it does everything, including tracking your heart rate and your exercises, which is definitely important to a lot of people. There are a few other wearables on sale still, like the Fitbit Flex 2 which is $59.99, and that’s down from its regular price of $99.99.

If you’re looking for a new TV, there are some good ones available, including a Sharp Aquos 55-inch 1080p TV for just $399. Sure it is a 1080p model, but for $399, that’s hard to beat. And since most content still is not in 4K, it really doesn’t make that much of a difference in the long run. For laptops, there are some good deals on Dell and HP’s latest, as well as some hard drives from Seagate in case you need a bit more storage. And of course, the UE WONDERBOOM is still on sale, which is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, especially at this price of just $79.99.