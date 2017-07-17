Electronics Deals – July 17th, 2017: Roomba 650, Galaxy S8 & More

Amazon has a few good sales going on today, including a discounted iRobot Roomba 650. Making it a great time to pick up a robot vacuum if you’ve been looking to grab one. It’s currently down to $329, which isn’t a bad price at all for a pretty good robot vacuum. There are a few other robot vacuums on sale today, over at Amazon, as you can see below. Amazon has also given the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM its first discount since it launched earlier this year. Dropping the price from $99 originally to just $79. Making it one heck of a deal.

Now if you’re looking for a new smartphone, the LG G6 is also on sale today, still sitting at that $399 price point. Which is the lowest that the LG G6 has ever been. The Google Pixel is also being discounted right now, you can pick up the Verizon variant (it is unlocked and will work on GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T, though) for just $359. That is for a refurbished model as you’d expect. Another good deal comes in way of the Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones. Bose products almost never see discounts and right now these have dropped from $149 to just $134, matching its lowest price ever. These are great for taking to the gym, and for those who have smartphones without a headphone jack.