Electronics Deals – July 11th, 2017: Audio-Technica, Honor 8 & More

Now that Prime Day is over, the deals aren’t as great, but there are still a few good ones out there. For instance, in today’s Gold Box over at Amazon, it is offering up some of Audio-Technica’s most popular headphones, as well as microphones, which is definitely a good one to check out. Anker is still offering up a number of products on sale today, and through next week, like its popular PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C power bank that is just $52.49.

Outside of Amazon, there’s also a great deal on the Honor 8 with 64GB of storage over at Newegg. It is being sold for $299, which matches Amazon’s price from yesterday during Prime Day. On top of that, we also have the Google Home on sale for $99 over at B&H Photo, and that actually matches its lowest price ever – it really never gets a price drop, ever. And to round things out, there are also some great deals on TV’s and the Apple MacBook Pro, for those looking for a new laptop. There are plenty of great sales still going on today, in case you didn’t completely empty out your wallet on Amazon Prime Day yesterday. All of the other retailers are now looking to gain some of its customers back after Amazon’s pretty successful sale.