Electronics Deals – July 11th, 2017: Audio-Technica, Honor 8 & More
Now that Prime Day is over, the deals aren’t as great, but there are still a few good ones out there. For instance, in today’s Gold Box over at Amazon, it is offering up some of Audio-Technica’s most popular headphones, as well as microphones, which is definitely a good one to check out. Anker is still offering up a number of products on sale today, and through next week, like its popular PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C power bank that is just $52.49.
Outside of Amazon, there’s also a great deal on the Honor 8 with 64GB of storage over at Newegg. It is being sold for $299, which matches Amazon’s price from yesterday during Prime Day. On top of that, we also have the Google Home on sale for $99 over at B&H Photo, and that actually matches its lowest price ever – it really never gets a price drop, ever. And to round things out, there are also some great deals on TV’s and the Apple MacBook Pro, for those looking for a new laptop. There are plenty of great sales still going on today, in case you didn’t completely empty out your wallet on Amazon Prime Day yesterday. All of the other retailers are now looking to gain some of its customers back after Amazon’s pretty successful sale.
Expires: July 14th, 2017
This battery pack from Anker is also a good one to pick up. It does have a capacity of just 20,100mAh, but it has enough current to charge items like the MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. Which is arguably a game changer. Obviously it can’t full recharge those when they are being used, since it does have a somewhat small capacity, but still worth picking up.
Expires: July 12th, 2017
Amazon is hosting an Audio-Technica themed Gold Box Deal of the Day today, and that includes a number of Audio-Technica’s most popular headphones including the ATH-M50x’s. These are some of the best studio headphones on the market right now. These are priced at just $111.75 which brings them close to their lowest price ever. This is down from its normal price of around $149, a price that usually doesn’t change.
Expires: July 14th, 2017
The Honor 8 is currently on sale over at Newegg, with the 64GB variant coming in at just $299 right now. That’s the lowest price the Honor 8 (with 64GB) has ever been. It also matches Amazon’s Prime Day pricing from yesterday. The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a micro SD card slot. It’s definitely a high-end device, even in 2017.
Smartphones & Tablets
Mobile Accessories
Wearables
Audio
- Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker
- JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones$249Buy Now!
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- JBL Charge 3$149Buy Now!
- Sony MDRXB450 Extra Bass Headphones$29.99Buy Now!
- Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones$195Buy Now!
- Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Bose® - QuietComfort® 35 wireless headphones$349Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-M30x
Expires: July 12th, 2017$51.75Buy Now!
- Audio-Technica ATH-M40x
Expires: July 12th, 2017$74.25Buy Now!
- Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Stereo Headphones$38Buy Now!COUPON CODE
- Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II$179Buy Now!
- Google Home
Expires: July 15th, 2017
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera$379Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera$699Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$188Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit$1699Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- FIFA 17 - Xbox One$29.99Buy Now!
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV$1499Buy Now!
- Google Home + Chromecast
- Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset$499Buy Now!
- Google Chromecast Audio$25Buy Now!
- Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle