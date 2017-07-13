Electronics Deals – July 13th, 2017: Eufy RoboVac 11, Moto G5 Plus & More

There are a number of great deals available today, including the Moto G5 Plus with 64GB of storage for just $249 over at Newegg. That’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a new smartphone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. The Nextbit Robin is also still on sale over on eBay, coming in at just $110. That’s also a great deal for a rather interesting smartphone, since it’s powered by the cloud. Other smartphone deals include the Honor 8 with 64GB of storage for $299 and the brand new LG G6 down to just $399.

Of course, smartphones aren’t the only thing on sale today. There’s a great deal on the iRobot Roomba 960 right now. So if you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum now’s the time to grab one. Of course, if you’re not looking to spend that much, there’s also the Eufy RoboVac 11 which is just $189 – not quite its lowest price ever, but pretty close – and that deal is good through July 18th. Now if you’re in need of a new TV, there are some great LG and Samsung TV’s that are heavily discounted right now over at Newegg and B&H Photo which are definitely worth taking a look at.