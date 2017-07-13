Electronics Deals – July 13th, 2017: Eufy RoboVac 11, Moto G5 Plus & More

There are a number of great deals available today, including the Moto G5 Plus with 64GB of storage for just $249 over at Newegg. That’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a new smartphone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. The Nextbit Robin is also still on sale over on eBay, coming in at just $110. That’s also a great deal for a rather interesting smartphone, since it’s powered by the cloud. Other smartphone deals include the Honor 8 with 64GB of storage for $299 and the brand new LG G6 down to just $399.

Of course, smartphones aren’t the only thing on sale today. There’s a great deal on the iRobot Roomba 960 right now. So if you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum now’s the time to grab one. Of course, if you’re not looking to spend that much, there’s also the Eufy RoboVac 11 which is just $189 – not quite its lowest price ever, but pretty close – and that deal is good through July 18th. Now if you’re in need of a new TV, there are some great LG and Samsung TV’s that are heavily discounted right now over at Newegg and B&H Photo which are definitely worth taking a look at.

Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C
Expires: July 14th, 2017

This battery pack from Anker is also a good one to pick up. It does have a capacity of just 20,100mAh, but it has enough current to charge items like the MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. Which is arguably a game changer. Obviously it can’t full recharge those when they are being used, since it does have a somewhat small capacity, but still worth picking up.

COUPON CODE
USBCCORE
Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C $52.49
Honor 8, 64GB
Expires: July 14th, 2017

The Honor 8 is currently on sale over at Newegg, with the 64GB variant coming in at just $299 right now. That’s the lowest price the Honor 8 (with 64GB) has ever been. It also matches Amazon’s Prime Day pricing from yesterday. The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a micro SD card slot. It’s definitely a high-end device, even in 2017.

Honor 8, 64GB $299
Eufy RoboVac 11
Expires: July 18th, 2017

Eufy, which is part of Anker, has its popular RoboVac 11 discounted to just $189 right now. This is a great robot vacuum, especially for those that might be a bit skeptical of how good a robot vacuum can really be. This one has brushes that can be removed and replaced individually. Definitely great for those that are keeping the vacuum for a while. Unfortunately this one does not have an app like those more expensive models, but there is a remote that works somewhat well, that’s included.

COUPON CODE
PRIME008
Eufy RoboVac 11 $189

Smartphones & Tablets

  • LG G6 (32GB, Unlocked)
    $399
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 4
    $275
  • LG G5 (Unlocked, 32GB)
    $249
  • Moto Z Play Droid
    $209
  • Google Pixel 32GB
    $359
  • ASUS 32GB Z580C-B1 ZenPad S 8.0" Wi-Fi Tablet
    $179
  • Moto G4 Play XT1607
    $139
  • Nextbit Robin
    $109
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
    $298
  • Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M3 8.0
    Expires: July 14th, 2017
    $299
    COUPON CODE
    17FAN247
  • Moto G5 Plus XT1687 64GB
    Expires: July 14th, 2017
    $249
  • ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB
    Expires: July 18th, 2017
    $199

Mobile Accessories

  • Mpow CD Slot Car Phone Holder
    $10.39
  • Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Stand
    $19.99
  • TYLT VU Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad
    $21.99
  • Anker Elite Dual Port 24W USB Travel Wall Charger
    $9.99
  • RAVPower Quick Charge 3.0 2-Port USB Car Charger
    $13.99
  • SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower
    $12.99
  • Caseology Parallax Case for Samsung Galaxy S8
    $12.99
  • ORICO M3H4 High Speed Aluminum USB 3.0 4-Port HUB
    Expires: July 18th, 2017
    $10.99

Wearables

  • Michael Kors "Access Activity Tracker" Crosby Silicone Bracelet
    $95
  • Fitbit Charge 2
    $149
  • Fitbit Flex 2
    $59.95
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
    $245

Audio

  • Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker
    $99
  • JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
    $249
  • JBL Flip 4
    $99.95
  • JBL Charge 3
    $149
  • Sony MDRXB450 Extra Bass Headphones
    $29.99
  • Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones
    $195
  • Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
    $34.99
  • Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Stereo Headphones
    $38Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    42YFK63R
  • Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II
    $179
  • Google Home
    Expires: July 15th, 2017
    $99
  • Anker SoundCore
    Expires: July 13th, 2017
    $26.99
  • Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II (refurbished)
    $159
  • JLab Audio FLEX DJ Style Studio Headphones
    $29.99

Cameras & Drones

  • Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera
    $3299
  • Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera
    $379
  • GoPro HERO4 Silver
    $299
  • Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
    $699
  • Samsung Gear 360 (2017)
    $188
  • Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera
    $597
  • Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
    $596.95
  • Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit
    $1699

TV's & Games

  • Insignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV
    $399
  • Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)
    $42.99
  • FIFA 17 - Xbox One
    $29.99
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
    $34.99
  • LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV
    $497
  • LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
    $1499
  • Google Home + Chromecast
    $99
  • Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset
    $499
  • Google Chromecast Audio
    $25
  • Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle
    $399
  • VIZIO SB3821-D6 SmartCast 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System
    $99.99
  • Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Gold Console
    $279

Laptops & Desktops

  • HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
    $922
  • Acer Chromebook R 13
    $389
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus (Open-Box)
    $380
  • Dell 15.6" Inspiron 15 5000 Series Notebook
    $369
  • Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (Silver, Late 2016)
    $1299
  • BenQ XR3501 35" - 21:9 Ultra Wide Curved LED Monitor
    Expires: July 13th, 2017
    $499
    COUPON CODE
    17FAN042

Home Tech

  • Wemo Mini Smart Plug
    $34.99
  • iRobot Roomba 960
    $599
  • Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor (2nd Generation)
    $185
  • Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
    Expires: July 17th, 2017
    $88.88
    COUPON CODE
    BEST0707
  • Eufy Lumos E1 LED Desk Lamp
    Expires: July 17th, 2017
    $42.99
  • Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum (Certified Refurbished)
    Expires: July 13th, 2017
    $184