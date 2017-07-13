Electronics Deals – July 13th, 2017: Eufy RoboVac 11, Moto G5 Plus & More
There are a number of great deals available today, including the Moto G5 Plus with 64GB of storage for just $249 over at Newegg. That’s a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a new smartphone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. The Nextbit Robin is also still on sale over on eBay, coming in at just $110. That’s also a great deal for a rather interesting smartphone, since it’s powered by the cloud. Other smartphone deals include the Honor 8 with 64GB of storage for $299 and the brand new LG G6 down to just $399.
Of course, smartphones aren’t the only thing on sale today. There’s a great deal on the iRobot Roomba 960 right now. So if you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum now’s the time to grab one. Of course, if you’re not looking to spend that much, there’s also the Eufy RoboVac 11 which is just $189 – not quite its lowest price ever, but pretty close – and that deal is good through July 18th. Now if you’re in need of a new TV, there are some great LG and Samsung TV’s that are heavily discounted right now over at Newegg and B&H Photo which are definitely worth taking a look at.
Expires: July 14th, 2017
This battery pack from Anker is also a good one to pick up. It does have a capacity of just 20,100mAh, but it has enough current to charge items like the MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. Which is arguably a game changer. Obviously it can’t full recharge those when they are being used, since it does have a somewhat small capacity, but still worth picking up.
Expires: July 14th, 2017
The Honor 8 is currently on sale over at Newegg, with the 64GB variant coming in at just $299 right now. That’s the lowest price the Honor 8 (with 64GB) has ever been. It also matches Amazon’s Prime Day pricing from yesterday. The Honor 8 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a micro SD card slot. It’s definitely a high-end device, even in 2017.
Expires: July 18th, 2017
Eufy, which is part of Anker, has its popular RoboVac 11 discounted to just $189 right now. This is a great robot vacuum, especially for those that might be a bit skeptical of how good a robot vacuum can really be. This one has brushes that can be removed and replaced individually. Definitely great for those that are keeping the vacuum for a while. Unfortunately this one does not have an app like those more expensive models, but there is a remote that works somewhat well, that’s included.
Smartphones & Tablets
- LG G6 (32GB, Unlocked)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4$275Buy Now!
- LG G5 (Unlocked, 32GB)
- Moto Z Play Droid$209Buy Now!
- Google Pixel 32GB$359Buy Now!
- ASUS 32GB Z580C-B1 ZenPad S 8.0" Wi-Fi Tablet$179Buy Now!
- Moto G4 Play XT1607$139Buy Now!
- Nextbit Robin$109Buy Now!
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge$298Buy Now!
- Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M3 8.0
- Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M3 8.0
$299Buy Now!
- Moto G5 Plus XT1687 64GB
Expires: July 14th, 2017
- ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB
- ZTE Axon 7 Mini 32GB
$199Buy Now!
Mobile Accessories
- Mpow CD Slot Car Phone Holder$10.39Buy Now!
- Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Stand$19.99Buy Now!
- TYLT VU Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad$21.99Buy Now!
- Anker Elite Dual Port 24W USB Travel Wall Charger$9.99Buy Now!
- RAVPower Quick Charge 3.0 2-Port USB Car Charger$13.99Buy Now!
- SoundLogic™ XT Universal 5-Port Rapid Charge USB Desktop Charging Tower$12.99Buy Now!
- Caseology Parallax Case for Samsung Galaxy S8$12.99Buy Now!
- ORICO M3H4 High Speed Aluminum USB 3.0 4-Port HUB
Expires: July 18th, 2017$10.99Buy Now!
Wearables
Audio
- Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker
- JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
- JBL Flip 4$99.95Buy Now!
- JBL Charge 3$149Buy Now!
- Sony MDRXB450 Extra Bass Headphones
- Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones$195Buy Now!
- Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Stereo Headphones$38Buy Now!COUPON CODE
- Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II$179Buy Now!
- Google Home
Expires: July 15th, 2017
- Anker SoundCore
Expires: July 13th, 2017$26.99Buy Now!
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II (refurbished)$159Buy Now!
- JLab Audio FLEX DJ Style Studio Headphones
Cameras & Drones
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera$3299Buy Now!
- Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera$379Buy Now!
- GoPro HERO4 Silver$299Buy Now!
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera$699Buy Now!
- Samsung Gear 360 (2017)$188Buy Now!
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera$597Buy Now!
- Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses$596.95Buy Now!
- Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit$1699Buy Now!
TV's & Games
- Insignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV
- Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)$42.99Buy Now!
- FIFA 17 - Xbox One
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
- LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV$497Buy Now!
- LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV$1499Buy Now!
- Google Home + Chromecast
- Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset$499Buy Now!
- Google Chromecast Audio$25Buy Now!
- Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle
- VIZIO SB3821-D6 SmartCast 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System$99.99Buy Now!
- Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Gold Console$279Buy Now!
Laptops & Desktops
- HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$922Buy Now!
- Acer Chromebook R 13$389Buy Now!
- Samsung Chromebook Plus (Open-Box)$380Buy Now!
- Dell 15.6" Inspiron 15 5000 Series Notebook$369Buy Now!
- Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro (Silver, Late 2016)$1299Buy Now!
- BenQ XR3501 35" - 21:9 Ultra Wide Curved LED Monitor
- BenQ XR3501 35" - 21:9 Ultra Wide Curved LED Monitor
$499Buy Now!
Home Tech
- Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- iRobot Roomba 960$599Buy Now!
- Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor (2nd Generation)$185Buy Now!
- Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$88.88Buy Now!
- Eufy Lumos E1 LED Desk Lamp
Expires: July 17th, 2017$42.99Buy Now!
- Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum (Certified Refurbished)
Expires: July 13th, 2017$184Buy Now!