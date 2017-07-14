Electronics Deals – July 14th, 2017: Honor 8, LG G6 & More

Today, there’s a few great deals on some cameras, thanks to B&H Photo. It is offering up the GoPro Hero 5 with the Karma Grip Kit for just $649. That’s a pretty great deal on a great action camera from GoPro. The Hero 5 is the latest GoPro from the company and it does shoot in 4K. So you’ll be getting some high quality imagery and video from this camera. There’s also a great deal on the latest Sony RX100 compact digital camera. This is one of the best cameras around, especially if you’re looking for something small and compact. You really can’t beat it.

Outside of cameras, there are still some great deals going on today, including a number from Anker, including its Eufy RoboVac 11, that sale is still going on through the weekend. There’s the Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C battery pack and a few others. So if you’re in need of a good battery pack, now is definitely the time to pick one up, before the prices go back up. When talking about smartphones, we also have a great deal here on the LG G6 which is coming in at just $399. That’s the lowest price that the LG G6 has ever been priced at.