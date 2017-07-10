Electronics Deals – July 10th, 2017: Oculus Rift & Touch Bundle, LG G6 & More
Amazon has a few deals on sale today, of course the big sales will come later tonight as Prime Day gets started – make sure you keep it tuned to Android Headlines so you don’t miss any of the action. Today, Anker’s 26800mAh capacity power bank is on sale for $41.99, matching an all-time low for this particular battery pack. Additionally, the Oculus Rift with the Touch Controllers bundle is currently on sale for $399. This is the first meaningful drop for this bundle, and it’s also about $200 off of its regular price. Definitely a great deal and a great time to pick one up.
Those of you looking for a new smartphone, the LG G6 is currently available for just $409 over on eBay. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for a new LG G6. Refurbished models are still around $449, so this is also a great deal. It’s unlocked, and will work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale today, dropping to just $69.99. It’s worth noting that this is for the previous generation and not the new one that was announced back in May. Check out all of the deals below, there are some good ones available today.
Anker has decided to discount a number of products ahead of Prime Day next week, and that includes the PowerDrive Speed 2. This car charger sports 2 Quick Charge 3.0 ports, perfect for charging your smartphone in the car. Now, Quick Charge 3.0 is backwards compatible, so you are able to use it withe other devices that don’t sport Quick Charge 3.0 functionality.
eBay is offering up the unlocked, international version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right now for just $599. That’s $150 off of its regular price. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
This battery pack from Anker is also a good one to pick up. It does have a capacity of just 20,100mAh, but it has enough current to charge items like the MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. Which is arguably a game changer. Obviously it can’t full recharge those when they are being used, since it does have a somewhat small capacity, but still worth picking up.
One of Anker’s best selling portable batteries is on sale right now. It’s the PowerCore 26800. As you can tell by the name, it has a capacity of 26,800mAh, which is more than enough to keep your smartphone fully charged and then some. The Anker PowerCore 26800 has three USB-A ports so you can charge up to three items simultaneously.
