Electronics Deals – July 10th, 2017: Oculus Rift & Touch Bundle, LG G6 & More

July 10, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

Amazon has a few deals on sale today, of course the big sales will come later tonight as Prime Day gets started – make sure you keep it tuned to Android Headlines so you don’t miss any of the action. Today, Anker’s 26800mAh capacity power bank is on sale for $41.99, matching an all-time low for this particular battery pack. Additionally, the Oculus Rift with the Touch Controllers bundle is currently on sale for $399. This is the first meaningful drop for this bundle, and it’s also about $200 off of its regular price. Definitely a great deal and a great time to pick one up.

Those of you looking for a new smartphone, the LG G6 is currently available for just $409 over on eBay. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for a new LG G6. Refurbished models are still around $449, so this is also a great deal. It’s unlocked, and will work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale today, dropping to just $69.99. It’s worth noting that this is for the previous generation and not the new one that was announced back in May. Check out all of the deals below, there are some good ones available today.

Anker PowerDrive Speed 2
Expires: July 10th, 2017

Anker has decided to discount a number of products ahead of Prime Day next week, and that includes the PowerDrive Speed 2. This car charger sports 2 Quick Charge 3.0 ports, perfect for charging your smartphone in the car. Now, Quick Charge 3.0 is backwards compatible, so you are able to use it withe other devices that don’t sport Quick Charge 3.0 functionality.

COUPON CODE
PRIME228
Anker PowerDrive Speed 2$19.99Buy Now!
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked, Model SM-G950FD)

eBay is offering up the unlocked, international version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 right now for just $599. That’s $150 off of its regular price. This matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smartphone. The Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (Unlocked, Model SM-G950FD)$599Buy Now!
Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C
Expires: July 14th, 2017

This battery pack from Anker is also a good one to pick up. It does have a capacity of just 20,100mAh, but it has enough current to charge items like the MacBook Pro, and Nintendo Switch at full speed. Which is arguably a game changer. Obviously it can’t full recharge those when they are being used, since it does have a somewhat small capacity, but still worth picking up.

COUPON CODE
USBCCORE
Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C$52.49Buy Now!
Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger
Expires: July 10th, 2017

One of Anker’s best selling portable batteries is on sale right now. It’s the PowerCore 26800. As you can tell by the name, it has a capacity of 26,800mAh, which is more than enough to keep your smartphone fully charged and then some. The Anker PowerCore 26800 has three USB-A ports so you can charge up to three items simultaneously.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger$41.99Buy Now!

Smartphones & Tablets

Mobile Accessories

  • Logitech ZeroTouch (with Alexa)
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Mpow CD Slot Car Phone Holder
    $10.39Buy Now!
  • Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Stand
    $19.99Buy Now!

Wearables

  • Fossil Grant Hybrid Smartwatch
    $175Buy Now!
  • Fossil Q Nate Gen 2 Hybrid
    $155Buy Now!
  • Michael Kors "Access Activity Tracker" Crosby Silicone Bracelet
    $95Buy Now!
  • Fitbit Charge 2
    $149Buy Now!
  • Fitbit Flex 2
    $59.95Buy Now!
  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
    $245Buy Now!

Audio

  • LG LAS160B 50W 2-Channel Soundbar
    $59.99Buy Now!
  • Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Speaker
    $99Buy Now!
  • JBL Everest 710 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
    $249Buy Now!
  • JBL Flip 4
    $99.95Buy Now!
  • JBL Charge 3
    $149Buy Now!
  • Sony MDRXB450 Extra Bass Headphones
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Beyerdynamic T51i Portable Headphones
    $195Buy Now!
  • Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
    $34.99Buy Now!
  • Bose® - QuietComfort® 35 wireless headphones
    $349Buy Now!

Cameras & Drones

  • Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera
    $3299Buy Now!
  • Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera
    $379Buy Now!
  • Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS Lens
    $248Buy Now!
  • GoPro HERO4 Silver
    $299Buy Now!
  • Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
    $699Buy Now!
  • Samsung Gear 360 (2017)
    $199Buy Now!
  • Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Camera
    $597Buy Now!
  • Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses
    $596.95Buy Now!
  • Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit
    $1699Buy Now!

TV's & Games

  • LG Electronics 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)
    $2295Buy Now!
  • Samsung 55" Flat QLED HD 4K Ultra HDTV
    $1749Buy Now!
  • Isignia 50-inch 4K Roku TV
    $399Buy Now!
  • Sony Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller (in Red Magma)
    $42.99Buy Now!
  • FIFA 17 - Xbox One
    $29.99Buy Now!
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - PlayStation 4
    $34.99Buy Now!
  • LG LH5750-Series 55"-Class Full HD Smart LED TV
    $497Buy Now!
  • Sony XBR-X900E-Series 55"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV
    $1298Buy Now!
  • LG OLED55C6P Curved 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
    $1499Buy Now!
  • Google Home + Chromecast
    $99Buy Now!
  • Nintendo Switch Gray + ARMS + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Kingston Headset
    $499Buy Now!
  • Google Chromecast Audio
    $25Buy Now!
  • Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle
    $399Buy Now!

Laptops & Desktops

  • Seagate Expansion 3TB Desktop External Hard Drive
    $79.99Buy Now!
  • Dell XPS 15 9550 Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
    $1499Buy Now!
  • HP ENVY x360 15-inch Convertible Laptop (Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
    $922Buy Now!
  • Acer Chromebook R 13
    $389Buy Now!
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus (Open-Box)
    $380Buy Now!

Home Tech

  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro
    $229Buy Now!
  • Wemo Mini Smart Plug
    $34.99Buy Now!
  • iRobot Roomba 960
    $599Buy Now!
  • Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor (2nd Generation)
    $185Buy Now!
  • Eufy HomeVac Duo 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
    Expires: July 17th, 2017
    $88.88Buy Now!
    COUPON CODE
    BEST0707
  • Eufy Lumos E1 LED Desk Lamp
    Expires: July 17th, 2017
    $42.99Buy Now!