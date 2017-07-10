Electronics Deals – July 10th, 2017: Oculus Rift & Touch Bundle, LG G6 & More

Amazon has a few deals on sale today, of course the big sales will come later tonight as Prime Day gets started – make sure you keep it tuned to Android Headlines so you don’t miss any of the action. Today, Anker’s 26800mAh capacity power bank is on sale for $41.99, matching an all-time low for this particular battery pack. Additionally, the Oculus Rift with the Touch Controllers bundle is currently on sale for $399. This is the first meaningful drop for this bundle, and it’s also about $200 off of its regular price. Definitely a great deal and a great time to pick one up.

Those of you looking for a new smartphone, the LG G6 is currently available for just $409 over on eBay. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for a new LG G6. Refurbished models are still around $449, so this is also a great deal. It’s unlocked, and will work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale today, dropping to just $69.99. It’s worth noting that this is for the previous generation and not the new one that was announced back in May. Check out all of the deals below, there are some good ones available today.