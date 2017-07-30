The Elder Scrolls: Legends Finally Comes To Android Phones

The Elder Scrolls: Legends – Heroes of Skyrim is finally available on Android smartphones, with Bethesda Softworks releasing the latest version of its collectible card game (CCG) nearly two months after initially rolling it out to select tablets running Google’s ubiquitous operating system. The smartphone-ready build of The Elder Scrolls: Legends started rolling out on the Google Play Store on Wednesday and should now be available for download in all parts of the world. The CCG can be installed and played free of charge, but like most other freemium games, it relies on in-app purchases (IAPs) to monetize its user base, or at least those players that are willing to pay real money to fill out their card collection more quickly.

The Rockville, Maryland-based game developer previously promised that the smartphone version of The Elder Scrolls: Legends will be released in July and while the company managed to deliver on that promise, it’s still unclear why the handset port was two months behind the tablet one. The firm may have needed more time to adapt the user interface of its new CCG to smartphones and is now looking to reward its fans that waited for the game’s release by providing them with a free Legendary card. If you had pre-registered for The Elder Scrolls: Legends on the Google Play Store earlier this month, you’re now able to receive your digital gift for a limited period by downloading the game and completing its tutorial.

The CCG itself is somewhat similar to Hearthstone, currently the most popular digital card game on the planet, though it also features some additional mechanics in the form of a relatively comprehensive role-playing system that allows you to level up your card collection. Another notable gameplay element of The Elder Scrolls: Legends is the game’s lane-based combat that requires you to not only think about the cards you want to play and their order of entering the board but also plan ahead in terms of their positioning. The end result of that approach to gameplay design is a somewhat complex CCG that takes some time to learn but will likely appeal to most fans of the genre. The Elder Scrolls: Legends will receive regular content updates for the foreseeable future, Bethesda previously said, though it remains to be seen how frequently will new cards and other additions make their way to this CCG. The famous developer is also presently developing another mysterious mobile game that it previously promised will be significantly different to Fallout: Shelter.