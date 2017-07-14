Dual Camera Variant Of Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Leaks

Samsung had introduced the Galaxy J7 (2017) back in June, and now a dual camera variant of that handset has just surfaced. The Galaxy J7 (2017) launched alongside the Galaxy J3 (2017) and the Galaxy J5 (2017), and all of those phones sport a single rear-facing camera. Well, a report surfaced about a week ago, claiming that a new variant of the Galaxy J7 (2017) is coming to China with a dual camera setup, and it will reportedly carry the SM-J7310 model number. Well, if you take a look at the gallery down below, you will get to see that handset, both from its front and back sides.

This handset is made out of metal, and it seems like that dual camera setup on the back will protrude a bit. A dual-LED flash will be placed below those two cameras, and the company’s branding is also easily noticeable on the back. Take a look at the leaked Galaxy J7 (2017) from the front, and you’ll notice there’s not much change compared to the Galaxy J7 (2017) that already launched, in fact, these two phones might even look identical from the front. The upcoming Galaxy J7 (2017) with a dual camera setup will sport a vertical dual camera setup it seems, and the company’s Always On display mode will be included in the package as well. The original Galaxy J7 (2017) sports a single 13-megapixel shooter (f/1.7 aperture) on the back, though we still do not know what to expect from this new model, will Samsung include two 13-megapixel shooters on the back? Well, it’s possible, but we’ll have to wait for Samsung to introduce this phone before we can be sure.

Now, as far as the rest of its specs are concerned, chances are that this new Galaxy J7 (2017) variant will be identical to the model that is already available. Samsung’s Exynos 7870 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel the device with the Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The phone will include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage, while a 13-megapixel snapper will be included on the front side of the device. Android 7.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the phone, and on top of it, you’ll get Samsung’s custom UI. It’s also worth noting that the phone will ship with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, and a 3,600mAh non-removable battery.