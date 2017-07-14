Download: Samsung’s Game Live Streaming App Leaks Online

A new app developed by Samsung Electronics called Game Live leaked online on Friday, having originally been spotted on one file sharing website. Just like its name suggests, the app is essentially a gaming service meant to allow mobile gamers to stream their playing sessions directly from their Android-powered smartphones and tablets. The South Korean tech giant has yet to disclose that it’s working on such a solution in any official capacity, though the newly emerged app has undoubtedly been signed by the company and didn’t originate from another party.

Upon first launching Game Live, the app asks you for a wide variety of system permissions, some of which are easy to explain, though others aren’t. The permissions to access photos, media, and other files on your device, as well as take pictures and record audio and your screen are all understandable requests from a mobile streaming app. On the other hand, Game Live also wants to be able to make and manage your phone calls, view your SMS messages and send new ones, in addition to asking for access to your contacts. The latter likely pertains to its ability to share your streams directly with people from your address book, while the SMS-related permission may have something to do with authentication that some streaming services could require, though the nature of the phone calls permission has yet to be determined.

Game Live works natively with Samsung’s Game Launcher, allowing you to quickly select an Android game you want to stream, then sends you to another screen where you’re able to choose your desired streaming channel. The experimental version of the app seems to natively support Twitch, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live, though the streaming functionality itself is still far from stable and the app is prone to crashing, even on Samsung’s Galaxy devices. It’s currently unclear when the Seoul-based company is planning on officially releasing the new service, though the fact that it’s tied to Game Launcher implies that Game Live could be a Galaxy exclusive for the foreseeable future. An update on the matter may follow in the coming months.