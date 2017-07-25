DOOGEE’s Top 3 Most Attractive Phones: BL5000, Mix, & Mix Plus

Nowadays it is easy to see how congested the smartphone market has become. Not only is their a wealth of different smartphone brands vying for customer attention, but each brand also has a number of different smartphones available at the same time for your consideration. DOOGEE is no different as this is a company which currently offers a number of different smartphones, priced at different levels, and boasting different selling points. However, three of the phones that DOOGEE reckons are its most attractive phones and ones currently worth paying attention to – are the DOOGEE BL5000, the DOOGEE Mix, and the DOOGEE Mix Plus.

DOOGEE BL5000

Up first is the DOOGEE BL5000, this is a smartphone that places much of its focus on its design, as it is a smartphone that comes with no less than eight curved aspects along with glass on both the front and back portions of the device. As for the display, this comes in at 5.5-inches and employs the help of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Although, another one of its key selling points is its battery, as this is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 5,050 mAh capacity battery – which should easily be enough to last a full day, if not two full days. When it does need to be charged, the BL5000 makes use of a 12V/2A fast charger for improved charging speeds. A combination which DOOGEE notes makes the BL5000 the sum of what is on offer with the likes of the Honor Magic, the Honor 9, and the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 together.

As for the price, the BL5000 is now available to pre-order through Aliexpress and is currently priced at $139.99. This is a pre-order sale price though, as following the initial launch stage the BL5000 will become generally available for $159.99. As for color options, the BL5000 is available to order in three different colors, including a gold version.

DOOGEE Mix

For those that do care about the design, then the DOOGEE Mix is of course, going to be one that makes the list. As this is a smartphone that offers a bezel-less display at a much more affordable price than premium brand bezel-less smartphones. Besides coming with next-to-no bezels, the DOOGEE Mix offers A 5.5-inch display (within a body more associated with a 5-inch smartphone), along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition, this is another smartphone that makes use of glass on both the front and the back of the device, and is available in no less than four different colors.

As for the rest of the specs, the DOOGEE Mix comes loaded with either 4 or 6GB RAM, either 64 or 128GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 processor. Cameras consists of a dual rear camera setup, which is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera and backed up by an 8-megapixel secondary camera. In addition to a 3,380 mAh battery and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed.

DOOGEE Mix Plus

The third of the smartphones showcased here is the DOOGEE Mix Plus. As the name suggests, this is actually a follow-on device to the standard Mix although the difference is that this one comes with a number of bigger aspects. Like for instance the display, which on the Mix Plus measures in at 6.2-inches. Adding to that larger display is an 18:9 aspect ratio, resulting in a much thinner and slimmer body.

Another plus-sized aspect with the Mix Plus is the inclusion of not one dual camera configuration, but two. As the Mix Plus comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup on the front of the device, as well as on the back. However, unlike the other two smartphones, the Mix Plus has yet to be officially launched, although it is expected to become available during the second half of 2017.