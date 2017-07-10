DOOGEE MIX Selling Well, New Deal Price, Expanding To New Markets

The DOOGEE MIX became available to buy last month and since then it has proven to be a popular option for those looking for an affordable smartphone. Which might not be that surprising as while the DOOGEE MIX is a highly affordable smartphone, it is also one which adopts a trait most commonly found on more expensive options, a bezel-less display. Now that the device has been available for the last month, it is starting to become clear just how well it is selling. For instance, DOOGEE has confirmed that the DOOGEE MIX sold more than 2,000 units in its first day of availability. A number which was increased to more than 10,000 by the end of its first week. And these figures are representative of just the sales through Banggood, as that was the retail site DOOGEE partnered with during the initial launch period. In fact, according to DOOGEE, the Banggood sales period went so well the two have teamed up again to offer the DOOGEE MIX at a reduced price once again. As a result, those interested in picking up the 4GB RAM version (with 64GB internal storage) can from Banggood for only $169.99. While those looking for an even more powerful version can pick up the 6GB RAM version (again with 64GB internal storage) for only $179.99.

Since its initial launch, the DOOGEE MIX has become available through other retail outlets as well, including Aliexpress where DOOGEE also notes high levels of sales. So much so that the company states it has now shipped out more than 100,000 DOOGEE MIX smartphones to customers. Following which, DOOGEE is also confirming that it is now expanding the reach of the DOOGEE MIX to new retailers and markets. For instance, the DOOGEE MIX is now set to become available through LAZADA and as a result of this new partnership, the DOOGEE MIX will be available for the first time in the Philippines, starting this month.

Of course, while the front bezel-less display is the main selling point, it is not the only DOOGEE MIX selling point. As this is a smartphone that looks to pack in the specs. In addition to being available in either a 4GB or 6GB RAM variant, the DOOGEE MIX is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, supports expandable storage (up to 128GB), and comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat). In addition, this is also a smartphone that employs another en vogue feature, a dual camera setup. The rear camera configuration is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera, which is backed up by an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Adding to that, is the 5-megapixel front-facing camera that is on offer as well.