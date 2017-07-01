Delays In Releasing Info Cause Of Coolpad’s Late Audit

Coolpad, a smartphone manufacturer under the LeEco group, has announced that it would once again delay the release of its audited financial report for the year 2016. As to why it is not able to release its financial data on time, the company’s management says it is unable to provide the pieces of information that the auditors are requesting to finalize the company’s financial statement. The requested information centers on why the smartphone manufacturer made certain early payments and loans. In a filing made to Hong Kong stock exchange, the company is requesting for more time to retrieve and turn over the said information, despite the fact that the audited statements should have been released last March. Until Coolpad provides the necessary information, the company auditors will not be able to finish the audited financial statements.

Being a publicly traded company, it is required to release its audited financial statements to its investors. Its inability to release the said documents on time prompted the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to lay down several conditions for Coolpad to fulfill before the company’s stocks can be traded again. Among these conditions are publishing the 2016 financial results, investigating and identifying the issues that caused the delay in the audit process, and releasing relevant information in order to investors to assess the viability of the firm. While investors are waiting for the audited financial results, Coolpad has released a preliminary unaudited financial report for the previous fiscal year. The unaudited results paint a gloomy picture for the company, showing that the manufacturer lost $542 million dollars for the year 2016.

Coolpad’s financial troubles add to the already long list of problems concerning the management of the embattled tech conglomerate LeEco. In addition to concerns surrounding the manufacturer, the company has been dealing with late payments to suppliers and restricted cash flow due to rapid international expansion. LeEco, in an effort to improve its balance sheet, sold real estate properties and laid off staff. It has also decided to scale back its foreign expansion efforts to focus on its key strengths. For example, LeEco decided to modify its strategy in the US market to focus on the Chinese-American community through offering a streaming service filled with Chinese language films and video content.